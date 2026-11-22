It's one of the oldest remaining buildings in Bakersfield and for that matter, the entire San Joaquin Valley. And while it has an uncertain future, it has a rich past. We explore the story of Bakersfield’s Sumner Depot in Old Town Kern, today on KVPR's Central Valley Roots.

The Southern Pacific Railroad bypassed Bakersfield entirely when it came through the area in 1874 after a land dispute. Instead they ran their line on higher ground and built a station and laid out a new rival town few miles to the east. They called it Sumner, after Massachusetts abolitionist Senator Charles Sumner. You’ll still see the Sumner name on some maps, but more often, this neighborhood is now called Old Town Kern or East Bakersfield.

The railroad originally built a small wood framed depot for the site at Sumner and Baker Streets. In 1899 it was replaced by an impressive brick structure, melding influences from Queen Anne to the Richardsonian Romanesque styles. It had steep rooflines, former turrets, and a grand arched window. A long arcade that stretched the length of the building along the track graced the structure shielded passengers from the elements as they waited for their train. The building shares some characteristics with Fresno's Southern Pacific Depot, which also dates from 1889.

In the 1930s the Southern Pacific modernized the structure, adding stucco and removing some of the original details. The depot served passengers until 1970 when the SP discontinued passenger rail service in favor of Amtrak. Today the depot is vacant. It's being leased by the city for now, though the railroad has expressed a desire to demolish this local landmark.