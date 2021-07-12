Top Stories
Congenital syphilis rates soar across California as public health funding dwindled prior to the pandemic
The number of congenital syphilis cases has ballooned to rates not seen in two decades. Public health workers say the increase coincides with a decline in funding for public health and a drop in the rate of women accessing prenatal care.
Towns like Huron, Avenal, Coalinga and others may have to dig deep into their limited budgets to buy water at staggeringly high prices – in one case nearly 1,300% above the normal price.
A decade ago, about 200,000 Californians lived in areas where they were exposed to extreme smoke. By 2020, 4.5 million did.
A special task force is investigating claims and freezing accounts to determine who legitimately qualifies for the relief money. About $20 billion in unemployment money was stolen by criminals.
Gov. Newsom made the announcement Monday. All pandemic-related executive orders issued since 2020 will be lifted starting February, 2023.
White House officials and other leaders on Friday met at the Bank of Italy building in downtown Fresno. They celebrated an infusion of federal funding coming to the county.
The law signed by Gov. Newsom last month bans new oil and gas drilling within about half a mile of homes, schools, and hospitals starting in 2023. Shortly after it was signed into law, oil industry representatives moved to repeal the legislation through a referendum.
A new series by KVPR reporter Kerry Klein investigates why rates of pregnancy-related deaths are so high in Kern County and explores what’s being done about them. It also probes the systems that allowed a doctor accused multiple times of gross negligence to remain in practice and highlights the stories of people trying to reform those systems.
- The Pentagon will pay for service members to travel for abortions
- A jury finds that Kevin Spacey didn't molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
- A town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in water has resigned
- Return of 'Inside Amy Schumer' is welcome, even when it's inconsistent
- Remembering NPR's Renee Pringle, a pioneering audio engineer, friend and fashionista
