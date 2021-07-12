© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
STD Investigator Hou Vang (left) works in his office as Jena Adams (right), Communicable Disease Program manager, checks in on him.
Larry Valenzuela
/
CalMatters / CatchLight Local
Health
Congenital syphilis rates soar across California as public health funding dwindled prior to the pandemic
Kristen Hwang
The number of congenital syphilis cases has ballooned to rates not seen in two decades. Public health workers say the increase coincides with a decline in funding for public health and a drop in the rate of women accessing prenatal care.
A sign points to an LCAP meeting location at Sunnyside High School.
Soreath Hok
/
KVPR
Local News
Fresno Unified wants community input on $900 million state spending plan for new school year
Soreath Hok
Chronic Absenteeism
LA Johnson
/
NPR
NPR News
The college enrollment drop is finally letting up. That's the good news
Elissa Nadworny
Water flowing through a section of the California Aqueduct.
Lois Henry
/
SJV Water
Environment
Some San Joaquin Valley towns pay hefty price to keep taps flowing
Jesse Vad
Towns like Huron, Avenal, Coalinga and others may have to dig deep into their limited budgets to buy water at staggeringly high prices – in one case nearly 1,300% above the normal price.
TracyDominguez3.jpg
Moms and Babies at Risk
A new series by KVPR reporter Kerry Klein investigates why rates of pregnancy-related deaths are so high in Kern County and explores what’s being done about them. It also probes the systems that allowed a doctor accused multiple times of gross negligence to remain in practice and highlights the stories of people trying to reform those systems.

read the series
