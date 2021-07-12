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From left, UC faculty member Srabani Das, research assistant Kavya Laxmisagara Sagar, and UC Merced doctoral student Calysta Ownby stand in a test plot of agave.
Rachel Livinal
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Education
Agave is taking root on California farms. Valley schools are now studying it.
Rachel Livinal
UC Merced, Madera Community College and the Merced County Office of Education are all in the early stages of developing research, career pathways and curriculum around agave farming.
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A woman walks past a mural depicting Iran's late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Valiasr Square in central Tehran, on Aug. 8.
  1. After 6 months of war, Iran's battered regime remains entrenched
  2. Fed's Kevin Warsh warns inflation is too high, sparking bets rate hikes are coming
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The Arts Angle with Donald Munro
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More business, less casual. Tech workers are less inclined to wear shorts to the office than they once were.
  1. So long to shorts? In Silicon Valley, tech workers are showing less leg
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Health
Porterville nonprofit taking dementia support on the road with ‘memory cafe’
A national grant will help Valley Adult Day Services launch a Mobile Memory Cafe, bringing dementia support to communities across Tulare County.
The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, named after NASA's first chief astronomer, will launch on Aug. 30.
NASA
NPR News
NASA is about to launch a space telescope that could change how we see the universe
Joe Palca
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launches Aug. 30 on a mission to explore some of the most pressing mysteries of the cosmos.
Aerial with of a tent encampment with the Fresno skyline in the background.
Homelessness
Homeless counts dropped in these California counties this year
California reduced its official homeless count in 2025 after years of increases. Now, preliminary data for 2026 shows many places in the state are continuing to make progress.
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