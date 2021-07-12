UC Merced, Madera Community College and the Merced County Office of Education are all in the early stages of developing research, career pathways and curriculum around agave farming.
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Fresno Unified students missed new literacy target goals, but Superintendent Misty Her insisted during her school board presentation that schools still are moving in the right direction.
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Voters in California’s 22nd Congressional District call healthcare a top priority in November’s midterm elections. Although challenger Randy Villegas has built a following among residents craving change, undecided voters say they want to hear more from the Democrat and from GOP incumbent Rep. David Valadao on their affordability plans.
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Democratic congressional candidate Randy Villegas of Visalia released a new platform calling for more oversight of data centers.
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Not all Fresno County water board races – even the giant Westlands Water District – will be on the ballot. Here’s whyThere are dozens of Fresno County water board seats up for election this November, but one of the most consequential won’t be on this, or any future ballots.
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Fresno is the largest city in California without its own arts and culture department, office or division at City Hall.
A national grant will help Valley Adult Day Services launch a Mobile Memory Cafe, bringing dementia support to communities across Tulare County.
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Democratic House candidate Randy Villegas held a health forum with voters in Bakersfield on Thursday. He discussed his plans for healthcare.
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As California’s groundwater law increases restrictions for farmers across the state, some growers in the San Joaquin Valley are switching to agave for its heat tolerance and low water usage.
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A new report from the California Department of Justice adds to a concerning pattern documented in previous reporting by The Trace.
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The Trump administration announced it is rolling back a rule prohibiting logging and road construction in undeveloped parts of national forests, including more than 4 million acres of federally managed forest lands in California.
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launches Aug. 30 on a mission to explore some of the most pressing mysteries of the cosmos.
California reduced its official homeless count in 2025 after years of increases. Now, preliminary data for 2026 shows many places in the state are continuing to make progress.
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Nestled close the Sierra foothills in Tulare County, Porterville began as a ferry crossing on the Tule River.
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Dixon's landscape paintings ranged in styles from impressionism to angular modernism, all while capturing the beauty of the Southwestern landscape.
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The grand hotel has been a Yosemite Valley icon since 1927, and has hosted presidents and royalty.
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