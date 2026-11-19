If you're from the Fresno area you probably know the name Roeding. But the story of the Roeding family is about more than a park. The life and times of the family’s patriarch Frederick C. Roeding, today on KVPR's Central Valley Roots.

Roeding was a native of Hamburg Germany who came to California in 1849. He became a banker in San Francisco and in 1868 joined the so-called German Syndicate. The group was a land speculation partnership put together by William S. Chapman and Isaac Friedlander. They bought up an immense swath of land around what is today Fresno. Roeding was in for around 7,000 acres, including land to the east, and also to the northwest, of the future town of Fresno. He sold of part of it to Francis and Gustav Eisen, and the Eisen Vineyard near Fancher Creek is where Fresno’s raisin industry was born.

Roeding’s son George would go on to become a horticulturalist, and together with Gustav Eisen, founded the Fancher Creek Nursery. George C. Roeding was hugely successful in the nursery business, and his innovations helped birth Fresno’s fig industry, which we’ll get into in another episode.

But unlike his son George, Frederick Roeding primarily stayed at his home in San Francisco, and didn’t live in the Valley. He still left his mark on the area though. According to historian Michael Kobata, numerous Fresno streets are named for members of the Roeding family, including Olive, Weber, Thorne, Vagedes and Elizabeth. In 1903, Frederick Roeding donated 72 acres on Belmont Avenue to the City of Fresno for public use. You know it today as Roeding Park.