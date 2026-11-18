FRESNO, Calif. – When Chris Reynolds turned 18, he decided to move out of his parents' house in Fresno. And that’s when his money troubles began – partly because finances were never discussed at the table with his family, he said.

"It was a taboo subject," he said. "I had to figure it out as I went…I knew nothing about the financial world."

In fact, shortly after moving out, he fell victim to a scam while attending a San Francisco Giants baseball game. He said that a man was handing out "free" T-shirts, but only to those who signed up for a credit card – which he then did.

"I ended up putting thousands of dollars of junk on that card for a 'free' T-shirt," Reynolds said.

Israel Cardona Hernández/KVPR Bullard High School personal finance teacher Chris Reynolds.

He said his own experiences reinforced the importance of making informed financial decisions.

Now, decades later, he is passing that experience on to students by teaching a personal finance class at Bullard High School – one of the first schools in the state to offer such a course.

Bullard and McLane high schools within the Fresno Unified School District were early adopters of Assembly Bill 2927, a state initiative to expand financial knowledge among students.

The law will require all public high schools — including charter schools — to offer a standalone, one-semester course in personal finance beginning in the 2027–2028 school year. It will become a graduation requirement for all students beginning in the 2030–2031 academic year.

California was the 26th state to implement this requirement, following Texas, Florida, Michigan and others.

As inflation drives up the cost of living and Americans’ credit card debt rises, Reynolds thinks that courses like this are becoming more and more important.

"These kids, even if they just sat there and did nothing, they would walk away at the end of the year knowing more than I did when I was 18," Reynolds said.

‘An exciting step forward’

The class required by AB 2927 must cover 13 topics including: budgeting, taxes, loans and bank accounts, credit card usage and management, consumer protection, financial aid for college, and retirement accounts.

Bullard High began offering these types of classes in 2024 as an elective — when the law first passed — as part of an initiative implemented by Fresno Unified.

This effort was led by Jeff Allen, a special assignment teacher who helped develop the curriculum for the district. Earlier this year, he was tapped by the California Department of Education to create a curriculum for use statewide.

Israel Cardona Hernández/KVPR Jeff Allen, teacher on special assignment from Fresno Unified, is helping in the statewide rollout of AB 2927.

Allen said the class at Bullard High has shown positive results so far.

"We've seen that students over the last two years of offering this course have grown about 20% in that content knowledge. So that's a real significant benefit," he said.

Bullard High measures the success of the class by administering two identical exams: one at the beginning of the course — before the topics are introduced to the students — and another at the end of the semester.

"I think that our state is going to be in a much stronger position. I think our nation's going to be in a stronger position because of what we're doing with financial education," Allen said.

Under the law, teachers with credentials in social science, business, mathematics, or home economics are eligible to teach personal finance. Chris Reynolds used to teach U.S. history.

The curriculum was developed in partnership with Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit organization that helps students learn about finance through interactive games. Next Gen also offers specialized financial camps known as "FinCamps" to help train teachers across the nation.

"It has this amazing ripple effect. When a teacher feels more confident with these topics, then they're bringing that confidence into the classroom and they're improving the outcomes for their students directly," said Christian Sherrill, director of teacher success at Next Gen.

Beyond Fresno Unified, other Fresno County schools are also offering elements of this program.

Spokespeople from Central Unified and Clovis Unified said their high schools are already incorporating finance concepts into mathematics or economics courses, and that they have taken steps to align with the criteria outlined in AB 2927.

Meanwhile, an analysis published last year by the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business applauded the law as “an exciting step forward. ”

However, author Jennifer Sturdy, operations and insights director with Haas’s Institute for Business and Social Impact, warned that how beneficial the law will be, it will depend on many factors – including each school district's funding and resources. She said it will be important to implement the course equitably for students of different socioeconomic backgrounds.

"Access alone is not enough," Sturdy told KVPR. And, she added, if the personal finance classes “are strained in very specific ways geographically, you ultimately are concerned about equitable implementation of a policy like this."

All of this is in the backdrop of a generally worsening financial landscape. Inflation has driven up the price of most goods by around 3.6 percent since September of 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Americans are carrying a record-high amount of credit card debt, totaling nearly $1.3 trillion, according to a new report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York .

And earlier this year, a member of the Federal Reserve’s governing board hinted that federal interest rates – which are already high enough to prevent many would-be homeowners from purchasing – may continue to rise in December.

Can personal finance be fun?

On a Friday morning in October, Reynolds gave his students their first taste of the investing world. But instead of a traditional lecture or written test, he turned the classroom into a financial competition.

The students were playing STAX, an investment simulator created by Next Gen.

The challenge: Start with $4,000 and build as much wealth as possible over 20 years.

For now, students are competing against the computer, but later in the semester, they will go head-to-head against their classmates.

As the game unfolded, students received money and had to decide where to invest it.

They could choose from seven options including savings accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), index funds, individual stocks, government bonds, cotton and gold.

Jeff Allen The STAX page displays, on the left, the user’s available pocket cash and their net worth, along with the current year; on the right, charts show the user’s various investments.

And, just like in real life, unexpected events could either boost their finances or leave them facing significant losses.

In one scenario, a water heater broke and the player had to spend $400 to repair it (which, as Jeff Allen pointed out, was an unrealistically low estimate).

Another scenario put students in the middle of a legal nightmare: needing to pay $10,000 in legal fees for pressure-washing their house and inadvertently contaminating their neighbors’ yards.

"You've been served,” the screen read.

Jeff Allen In one of the real-life scenarios presented in STAX, students had to pay $10,000 in unexpected legal fees.

But not everyone walked away from the simulator with losses.

Senior Abram Maynard managed to beat the computer by accumulating $395,000 – around $85,000 more than what the computer saved.

"Through these exercises, I feel like I learn how to manage money more effectively than normal," Maynard said.

Senior Azzariah Holley sees those lessons as essential beyond the classroom. She said understanding personal finance can make a difference and believes everyone should take the course at least once in their lifetime.

"Once you get out there in the real world, there's a lot of people who struggle financially, especially with the way that the economy is," Holley said.

For Chris Reynolds, credit cards are a centerpoint of his teaching. He considers them “almost predatory," and warns that – as he experienced – once a person gets one, it’s easy to lose track of what they’ve bought.

"These kids are prey to these credit card companies. And they have to understand how to avoid falling victim," he said. “I describe credit as a tool like a chainsaw. Chainsaw is a very powerful tool, but if you don't know what you're doing with it, it can hurt you."

Reynolds said he hopes he’s helping future generations avoid the mistakes he made in the past.

"My own personal opinion: I think it's the most important class I can take in high school," he said.