Terms and Conditions

See also KVPR Privacy Policy

Terms of Use & Disclaimer

White Ash Broadcasting Inc, dba Valley Public Radio / KVPR (collectively “KVPR”) owns, operates, or provides access to services including KVPR.org, the KVPR app, email newsletters, podcasts, and audio streaming (collectively, “KVPR Services”). KVPR Services include sponsorship credits, messages, digital ads, and other elements that come from third parties that are connected to KVPR Services. The provisions of the Terms of Use and Disclaimer that follow cover only KVPR Services and not services provided by third parties. The rules that follow govern your use of KVPR Services. These rules shall apply to all materials, online communications and other information that is or becomes available on the KVPR.ORG WEBSITE AND OTHER KVPR SERVICES (collectively, “Information”). BY SIGNING ON AND USING THE KVPR.ORG WEBSITE, YOU THEREBY AGREE TO ABIDE BY THESE RULES AND ANY MODIFICATIONS TO THEM.

1. User’s Responsibility KVPR Services are information services for use by KVPR, its members, staff and the general public. You shall not post, publish, transmit, reproduce, distribute or in any way use or exploit any Information for commercial purposes or otherwise use the Information in a manner that is inconsistent with these rules

2. Uses Not Permitted In using KVPR Services, you will abide by all applicable federal, state or local laws, including those that pertain to libel, slander, defamation, trade libel, product disparagement, harassment, invasion of privacy, tort, obscenity, indecency, and copyright or trademark infringement. The Information available on this website may include intellectual property that is protected under the copyright, trade mark and other intellectual property laws of the United States and other countries. Such intellectual property laws generally prohibit the unauthorized reproduction, distribution or exhibition of all text, photographic and graphic images, music, sound samplings and other protected materials. The violation of applicable intellectual property laws may give rise to civil and criminal penalties.

3. Disclosure of Online Communications You are advised that any online communication may not be fully confidential or protected. Also you should be aware that some administrative personnel of KVPR may, in the course of their regular duties, have access to communications for technical or operational purposes. KVPR may also disclose any communications to the extent necessary to comply with the law or legal process, protect against misuse or unauthorized use of KVPR Services, or protect the personal safety or property of KVPR Services users, the public, or KVPR and its employees.

4. Rogue Programming Prohibited You shall not post, transmit or make available in any way through KVPR Services any software or other materials which contain a computer virus, Trojan horse, time bomb worm or other rogue programming. KVPR has no obligation to detect the presence of any rogue programming. Any downloading of software or other materials or any other use of the Information on KVPR Services is at your own and sole risk, and you are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize any loss to your system caused by rogue programming, including use of anti-virus programs and proper backup of files.

5. User Responsible for Content of Information You are responsible for the content of any information that you put on KVPR Services. KVPR has no obligation to, and does not in the normal course, monitor or control any information that is or becomes available on KVPR Services. KVPR reserves the right to review any Information that is or comes available on KVPR Services. KVPR reserves the right to refuse to post or to remove any Information that is, in WAB’s sole discretion, unacceptable, undesirable or in violation of these rules. However, KVPR has no obligation to exercise such reservation of rights.

6. Disclaimer of Warranties KVPR Services are provided on an “as is” basis without warranties of any kind, either express or implied, including without limitation warranties of title, non-infringement, or implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. KVPR does not warrant that any information is complete or accurate, that KVPR Services will be uninterrupted or error free, or that any information is free of rogue programming.

7. Limitation of Damages Under no circumstances, including negligence, shall KVPR be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, punitive or consequential damages that my result from the use or inability to use KVPR Services, including without limitation use of or reliance on information available on KVPR Services, interruptions, errors, defects, mistakes, omissions, deletions of files, delays in operation or transmission, non-delivery of information, disclosure of communications, or any other failure of performance.

8. Release Under these rules, your use of KVPR Services effects a release and waiver of any and all claims and liability against KVPR, its board members, officers, employees and volunteers arising from your use of KVPR Services.

9. Acceptance of Website Terms of Use and Disclaimer By your use of this site, you agree to the terms and conditions of KVPR Services Terms of Use and Disclaimer. If you do not agree to these terms and conditions, please do not use the site. KVPR reserves the right, at KVPR’s sole discretion, to change, modify, add or remove portions of this policy at any time. Please check this page periodically for any changes. Your continued use of KVPR Services following the posting of any changes to these terms shall mean that you have accepted those changes. If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at kvpr@kvpr.org or send a letter to White Ash Broadcasting, Inc., 2589 Alluvial Ave, Clovis, CA 93611.

Mobile Terms and Conditions

1. There is no fee from KVPR to receive text messages. Message and data rates may apply- this can be checked with your mobile service provider. Charges are billed and payable to your mobile service provider or deducted from your prepaid account. Consent is not a requirement for purchase.

2. Data obtained from you in connection with this SMS service may include your mobile phone number, your carrier’s name and the date, time and content of your messages. We may use this information to contact you and provide the services you request from us. Alerts sent via SMS may not be delivered if the mobile phone is not in range of a transmission site, or if sufficient network capacity is not available at a particular time. Even within a coverage area, factors beyond the control of the wireless operator may interfere with message delivery, including the customer’s equipment, terrain, proximity to buildings, foliage, and weather. Wireless operators do not guarantee message delivery and will not be held liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

3. We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any SMS message as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator.

4. By subscribing to KVPR mobile alerts, the user consents to receive automated programming alerts, fundraising requests and contests via text message. Message frequency varies. Message & data may apply.

5. If you have any questions, text HELP to the number you received a text message from or contact us at kvprx@kvpr.org. To stop receiving messages reply STOP.

6. By donating, you consent to receive one welcome text message. After this initial message, you may opt out of receiving future text messages at any time by replying STOP.

7. No mobile information will be shared with third parties/affiliates for marketing/promotional purposes. All OPT-IN requests include text messaging originator opt-in data and consent; this information will not be shared with third parties.