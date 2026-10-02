KVPR Mixer: Kern County Edition
KVPR Mixer: Kern County Edition
Join KVPR and your fellow public radio listeners for a mixer, Wednesday November 18th, 2026 at the Stinson's showroom in Bakersfield at 4500 Stine Road in Bakersfield. This is a free event, and is your chance to meet your favorite KVPR hosts and reporters, enjoy live music, appetizers and more. Check back soon for more information and information on how to RSVP.
Stinson's Showroom
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
KVPR
Stinson's Showroom
4500 Stine RoadBakersfield, California 93313