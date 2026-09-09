KVPR Events
Be a part of the public radio community in the Central Valley with these events produced by, or sponsored by KVPR.
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Join this timely discussion of the power and peril of free expression in a polarized society. Joe Kieta of the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative will join the panel that includes Jim Boren, Ginny LaRoe, Angélica Salceda, and Marijke Rowland. There will be time for audience questions later in the forum. This event is sponsored by the Institute for Media and Public Trust at Fresno State, the First Amendment Coalition, the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, and KVPR.
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Manny Fernandez, a Fresno State alumnus and one of the two reporters who worked on the investigative story that exposed Cesar Chavez's history of sexual misconduct, will present a public lecture at the Satellite Student Union.
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Come celebrate KVPR's 10th anniversary in the Broadcast Center!
You'll enjoy an evening that includes tours of the studio, the opportunity to meet KVPR journalists and hosts you listen to every day, no-host food trucks, and limited edition swag.
Free and open to the public.
Eligible guests will also receive one free entry into a prize drawing for a Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino getaway package!
RSVP! Email the name(s) of everyone attending to events@kvpr.org.
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Corks & Brews 2026 was a wonderful success. Thank you!
With an incredible turnout, beautiful weather, and unforgettable community spirit, this year’s annual spring fundraiser was one to remember. We hope you’ll join us again on Sunday, May 2, 2027.
Please note: This event has passed. The details below are from the 2026 event and remain here as an archive.