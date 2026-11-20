It occupies a site on Blackstone Avenue that has played a big part in Fresno history three different times. The story of Manchester Center, Fresno’s first large outdoor suburban shopping center, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

The 160 acres at the northeast corner of Blackstone and Shields first made history in 1902, when grower Henry Markarian developed his Markarian Fig Gardens there. He was the biggest grower of figs in the world, and this site on Blackstone was his first major orchard and the site of his home. He died during the influenza pandemic 1918 but his family continued farming the site until 1948. That’s when the State of California took the land by eminent domain, with the plan that the site would become the new home of Fresno State.

But the push for a new campus site ran up against another plan, to create an agriculture school for Fresno. After years of debate, the site for new campus shifted to land on Shaw Avenue, and the state sold the Blackstone land to developers Oscar Spano, Chester Bergfeld and W. G. Ellis. They began developing new homes on most of the property, and set aside 40 acres for a new suburban shopping center.

The original Manchester was an open-air outdoor mall. Mayfair Market was the first store opening in 1953, followed by the Sears, Longs Drugs, Woolworth and more in 1955. It was the city’s first big suburban shopping center, and was a wake up call to the city’s downtown merchants. It indirectly led to the creation of the Fulton Mall downtown.

In 1979, in an effort to keep up with the new indoor Fashion Fair mall in north Fresno, Manchester mall was enclosed, and a second story was added. A new anchor tenant also arrived in Fresno-based department store Gottschalks. A carousel and movie theater arrived in the following decades. Today, the mall is being remade once again, as a home to big box stores and planned housing.