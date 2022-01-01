Sponsorships

Paul C. Chen Accountancy Corporation, proud business sponsors of Valley Public Radio

Stand out from the crowd

Being a business sponsor of KVPR places you, your product or service in a unique position by clearly separating your name from the clutter inherent in commercial advertising. Just as you, the underwriter, support public radio, our loyal listeners will support you. 88% of NPR listeners say their opinion of a company is more positive when they discover the company supports public radio. And, 85% of listeners have taken some form of direct action as a result of hearing a sponsorship message.

Reach a specific target audience

KVPR offers you the freedom to select the programming that will most economically reach your segment of the market with the greatest potential. The station delivers an affluent audience of consumers - the people that you are trying to reach. We know how to most effectively reach our audience, and we can help develop a plan for your business or organization.

Identify your company as socially aware

Your association with KVPR —with its long-standing reputation for community engagement—identifies your company as a civic and community-minded organization with an interest in the public that goes beyond simply selling a product or service.

Call us at 559-862-2471 to find out more, or e-mail Patty Ramirez at PRamirez@KVPR.org

About Our News Listeners

50% Age 25-54

44% Age 55+

52% Men

50% HH Income $75k+

72% Married

59% College Degree or More

43% Professional/Management

About our on-air sponsorship messages.

Announcements MAY include:



Underwriter's name

Bonafide company slogan

Location of business

Phone number and/or Web address

Years in business

Value-neutral descriptions of products or business

Trade names, product or service listing which help identify the business

Description of target market

Announcements MAY NOT include:



Comparative descriptions or language

Qualitative description or language

Pricing information

Calls to actions

Inducements to buy, sell, rent or lease

On-Air Messages

Sponsorship messages allow a business to reach a highly desirable audience with information about the company. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulates the language in all on-air messages. Messages are limited to fifteen (15) seconds. A well-crafted message will increase top-of-mind awareness of your business and further enhance the image of your business with a very desirable and relevant audience.

How much does it cost?

On-Air messages are surprisingly affordable. Please email or call us at 559-862-2471 for current rates.

