KVPR's Broadcasters Circle is a group of the station's most impactful donors, who give to support the station's mission to enhance your world through voices and sounds that inform and inspire.

Broadcasters Circle members give a minimum of $500 a year to support KVPR's programming service to the San Joaquin Valley. Together, Broadcasters Circle members make up approximately 43 percent of KVPR's total membership revenue each year.

If you're interested in becoming a Broadcasters Circle member, you can make a monthly or one-time donation at https://donate.nprstations.org/kvpr/