Estate Planning
Estate planning can help you leave a legacy for future generations by supporting the important work of KVPR in the Central Valley.
Wills and Bequests represent the most popular type of planned giving vehicle. A donor may wish to contribute a portion of their estate or designate a specific dollar amount of their estate be given to Valley Public Radio at the time of their passing.
Beneficiary Gifts are an easy way to make a legacy gift without changing your will or trust. Simply list Valley Public Radio as the beneficiary of your retirement account, investment account, life insurance policy or other account. Upon your death, the station will receive the proceeds of the account.
Endowment Gifts have helped with many of our projects. Endowment funds are managed by an investment company appointed by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors administers the endowment funds under the framework of the station's Endowment Policy and Investment Policy Statement with the concept of supporting the endowment's long term growth and providing funding to support station projects and operations. The station has endowment funds for the following projects and areas of interest:
- General Endowment for overhead and station operations
- Program Development
- Music Library
- Capital Projects (including the purchase of equipment)
- Entrepreneurial Opportunities to help fund special projects and joint ventures
- The Dr. Lohne Fund for Scholarships, helping to fund student and intern opportunities at the station.
If you have already included Valley Public Radio in your estate plans, please let us know as we would enjoy the opportunity to thank you and would like to make sure your intentions are carried out properly.
Valley Public Radio's tax ID number is 94-2297746.
Our address is:
2589 Alluvial Ave
Clovis, CA 93611
Questions? Call 559-862-2472