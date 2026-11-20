The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted earlier this month to allow multi-national company CEMEX to expand its gravel mining operation on the San Joaquin River. The expansion will involve blasting and drilling a 300 foot-deep pit for the next 63 years. KVPR Senior Correspondent Marek Warszawski breaks down the vote and what’s next.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno Arts Council is sued after embezzlement case; and a Merced hospital is upgraded to a Level III trauma center. Today’s episode is hosted and produced by Soreath Hok and Kerry Klein.