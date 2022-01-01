KVPR Staff & Hosts

Search Query
Show Search
News
Local News
NPR News
Valley Edition
News & Talk Programs
Local News
NPR News
Valley Edition
News & Talk Programs
Schedule
KVPR
KVPR Classical Homepage
All Shows
KVPR
KVPR Classical Homepage
All Shows
Podcasts
The Other California
Escape From Mammoth Pool
Young Artists Spotlight
Valley Edition
Outdoorsy
StoryCorps San Joaquin
The Time of Our Life
Beethoven: Crisis and Creativity
COVID-19 This Week: San Joaquin Valley
Valley Writers Read
KVPR Podcasts
The Other California
Escape From Mammoth Pool
Young Artists Spotlight
Valley Edition
Outdoorsy
StoryCorps San Joaquin
The Time of Our Life
Beethoven: Crisis and Creativity
COVID-19 This Week: San Joaquin Valley
Valley Writers Read
KVPR Podcasts
Support
Membership
Update My Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Sponsorships
Endowment Giving
Planned Giving
Volunteer
Contest Rules
Membership
Update My Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Sponsorships
Endowment Giving
Planned Giving
Volunteer
Contest Rules
About
About
Staff
Board
Inside KVPR
KVPR History
Mission Statement
Advisory Councils
Sponsors & Foundations
Broadcast Center
Employment
EEO Report
Policies
Financial Statement & CPB Documents
Special Projects List
Coverage Map
FCC Applications
Transmitter Status
About
Staff
Board
Inside KVPR
KVPR History
Mission Statement
Advisory Councils
Sponsors & Foundations
Broadcast Center
Employment
EEO Report
Policies
Financial Statement & CPB Documents
Special Projects List
Coverage Map
FCC Applications
Transmitter Status
Connect
Contact
Email Newsletter
Smart Speakers
KVPR Mobile App
Social Media
KVPR Magazine
Listener Feedback
How to Listen
Contact
Email Newsletter
Smart Speakers
KVPR Mobile App
Social Media
KVPR Magazine
Listener Feedback
How to Listen
Calendar
View Calendar
Submit Your Event
Public Service Announcements
View Calendar
Submit Your Event
Public Service Announcements
KVPR Classical
© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Menu
NPR For Central California
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KVPR
On Air
Now Playing
KVPR Classical
All Streams
News
Local News
NPR News
Valley Edition
News & Talk Programs
Local News
NPR News
Valley Edition
News & Talk Programs
Schedule
KVPR
KVPR Classical Homepage
All Shows
KVPR
KVPR Classical Homepage
All Shows
Podcasts
The Other California
Escape From Mammoth Pool
Young Artists Spotlight
Valley Edition
Outdoorsy
StoryCorps San Joaquin
The Time of Our Life
Beethoven: Crisis and Creativity
COVID-19 This Week: San Joaquin Valley
Valley Writers Read
KVPR Podcasts
The Other California
Escape From Mammoth Pool
Young Artists Spotlight
Valley Edition
Outdoorsy
StoryCorps San Joaquin
The Time of Our Life
Beethoven: Crisis and Creativity
COVID-19 This Week: San Joaquin Valley
Valley Writers Read
KVPR Podcasts
Support
Membership
Update My Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Sponsorships
Endowment Giving
Planned Giving
Volunteer
Contest Rules
Membership
Update My Sustaining Membership
Vehicle Donation
Sponsorships
Endowment Giving
Planned Giving
Volunteer
Contest Rules
About
About
Staff
Board
Inside KVPR
KVPR History
Mission Statement
Advisory Councils
Sponsors & Foundations
Broadcast Center
Employment
EEO Report
Policies
Financial Statement & CPB Documents
Special Projects List
Coverage Map
FCC Applications
Transmitter Status
About
Staff
Board
Inside KVPR
KVPR History
Mission Statement
Advisory Councils
Sponsors & Foundations
Broadcast Center
Employment
EEO Report
Policies
Financial Statement & CPB Documents
Special Projects List
Coverage Map
FCC Applications
Transmitter Status
Connect
Contact
Email Newsletter
Smart Speakers
KVPR Mobile App
Social Media
KVPR Magazine
Listener Feedback
How to Listen
Contact
Email Newsletter
Smart Speakers
KVPR Mobile App
Social Media
KVPR Magazine
Listener Feedback
How to Listen
Calendar
View Calendar
Submit Your Event
Public Service Announcements
View Calendar
Submit Your Event
Public Service Announcements
KVPR Classical
KVPR Staff & Hosts
Meet the staff and hosts of KVPR.
All
Hosts
Reporters
All
Marv Allen
Host, Morning Edition
Elizabeth Arakelian
Host, All Things Considered
David Aus
Host & Producer
Alexandra Burke
Content Director
John English
Membership Manager
Joe Garcia
Development Director
Soreath Hok
Reporter
Caitlin Jensen
Finance Director
Kerry Klein
Reporter
Joe Moore
President & General Manager
Esther Quintanilla
Reporter
Patty Ramirez
Sponsorships
Kristina Richardson
Office Manager
Kathleen Schock
Host, Valley Edition
Mark Thomas
Host, Weekend Edition
Don Weaver
Production and Operations Manager
Joshua Yeager
Reporter / Report For America
Hosts
Marv Allen
Host, Morning Edition
Elizabeth Arakelian
Host, All Things Considered
David Aus
Host & Producer
Kathleen Schock
Host, Valley Edition
Mark Thomas
Host, Weekend Edition
Reporters
Reporters
Soreath Hok
Reporter
Kerry Klein
Reporter
Esther Quintanilla
Reporter
Kathleen Schock
Host, Valley Edition
Joshua Yeager
Reporter / Report For America