Host Alice Daniel takes you to places that aren’t typically what people imagine when they think about the Golden State — small rural towns in the San Joaquin Valley, rich with stories and unique histories. Places that play a role in shaping not only The Other California, but the entire state.

This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit calhum.org.

"The Other California®" is a registered trademark of the International Agri-Center®, used with permission.