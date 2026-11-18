FRESNO, Calif. – For the last four decades, Fresno County and its 15 incorporated cities have leaned on Measure C to help fund their transportation needs.

Those days are nearly at an end. The half-cent sales tax sunsets on June 30, 2027. And Measure S, the would-be successor to Measure C backed by community groups, 11 mayors and the region’s largest philanthropic organization, failed to garner the necessary voter majority during the November midterms.

Although the final margin has narrowed since election day, “no” votes on Measure S led with 51.3% as of Monday’s update. Out of 250,827 votes cast, 128,668 “no” votes have been tabulated compared to 122,159 “yes” votes. With roughly 4,500 ballots yet to be tallied according to the Fresno County elections office

– plus 6,700 that can only be counted if voters submit signatures by Nov. 25 – the difference of 6,509 votes is virtually insurmountable.

Now that it’s almost certain Measure S won’t take over for Measure C , much remains in flux.

The first question is why Measure S ultimately failed. The second is how the expiration of Measure C, with no replacement in place, will impact communities. The third is what happens next.

From crafting to campaigning, hundreds of people worked on Measure S. But perhaps no single individual was more involved at every step than Veronica Garibay, co-founder of the nonprofit Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability.

In an interview with KVPR, Garibay expressed disappointment over the final result but also pride in the campaign and its contributors.

“We invited anyone and everyone that wanted to be a part of it and engaged meaningfully and thoughtfully in the process, and we led with transparency,” Garibay said. “We didn't hide anything.”

Asked why Measure S didn’t garner the necessary votes, Garibay pointed to two factors: strong opposition by the majority of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors – which ensured that ballots included language that labeled Measure S as a “new tax,” even though it was replacing Measure C – and the 11th-hour inclusion of Measure D.

A half-cent general sales tax just for the city of Fresno, Measure D was not burdened with the same “new tax” ballot language even though it is arguably more new than Measure S.

By coincidence or not, Measure D passed with 58% of the vote.

“I think that there were three supervisors that fought so hard to intentionally mislead voters; the ballot [language] was changed from what it's always been historically for the last 40 years,” Garibay said. “And the placement of Measure D on the ballot didn't help.”

Lisa Bryant, a Fresno State political science professor, also pointed to the prolonged political and legal battle required to get Measure S before voters in November. After the county supervisors voted to table the initiative until 2028, the state legislature and a superior court judge interceded to get in on the ballot this year.

“I think there was confusion around Measure S,” Bryant said. “Right up until the last minute it was unclear whether it would be on the ballot. I think the Board of Supervisors who came out in opposition to it most likely influenced voters outside the city of Fresno. But I think even within the city of Fresno the idea that there was both Measure S and Measure D on the ballot might’ve driven some people not to want to vote for both.”

Fallout from the defeat of Measure S

Even though he supported and campaigned for Measure S, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer received criticism from Measure S supporters for including Measure D on the ballot.

But after the votes were counted Dyer was glad he did.

“The last-minute decision to place Measure D on the ballot was worth every bit of criticism I received,” Dyer said. “Had we not done so, the city of Fresno would be suffering an annual loss of more than $54 million resulting in employee layoffs, a reduction in transportation services and an inability to fix our streets and sidewalks.”

Measure D is a general-purpose tax whose revenues will fund a number of needs including public safety. Even so, Dyer said he would utilize those funds in his next budget to expand public transit, pave neighborhood streets and repair sidewalks.

Other cities throughout Fresno County won’t be as fortunate.

In September, the Fresno Council of Governments published a study that analyzed how individual cities would be able to maintain their transportation systems without Measure C and without the state and federal matching funds that local tax helped to procure.

In general, the study determined that the smallest cities face the tallest financial burdens.

San Joaquin, Huron, Firebaugh and Mendota face the greatest financial pressure. The next group includes Coalinga, Kingsburg, Sanger, Parlier and Orange Cove. Lastly, Kerman, Selma, Fowler, Reedley and Clovis have the lowest burdens to overcome. Fresno and unincorporated Fresno County were omitted from the analysis.

In Mendota, for example, the city’s annual transportation-related revenues are $1.98 million, according to the study. Without Measure C, that figure drops to $1.49 million. And without both Measure C and state transportation funds that hinge on a local match, its revenues shrink by more than 50% to $874,000.

“Mendota may need to prioritize projects, defer lower-priority work, or identify additional local transportation resources,” the report states.

According to Mendota Mayor Victor Martinez, Measure C also helps fund a portion of some city staff salaries.

“We need to really take a deep dive into our budget and see how we're going to make up that deficit,” Martinez said. “It’s a big problem that we need to figure out.”

In Clovis, Mayor Vong Mouanoutoua said the absence of a local transportation tax will lead to reductions to the city’s paratransit bus service and road maintenance. Staffing levels and Stageline bus routes would remain the same “for now.”

When asked about the potential for layoffs, Mouanoutoua said, “when the [Measure C] funds finally end, we will reassess and figure out where things stand.”

Measure C projects continue until funds run out

Even though Measure C is set to expire – starting July 1, 2027, the tax will no longer be collected – it will continue to fund local and regional projects until 2029.

Some of those projects, such as the widening of Highway 41 north of Lemoore and the widening of Shaw Avenue in Clovis’ Loma Vista growth area, are already underway. Others, like the addition of passing lanes to Highway 180 between Kerman and Mendota and to Highway 33 between Mendota and Firebaugh, have been approved and funded. Even interchange reconstructions on Highway 99 at American and North avenues south of Fresno – which until earlier this year were tied up in environmental litigation – are programmed to receive Measure C funds.

“We have two years,” said Moses Stites, executive director of the Fresno County Transportation Authority, the local agency that administers Measure C. “You just don’t close up shop [July 1, 2027]. We will continue those projects until they’re complete.”

Even before the dust settles on Measure S, its supporters and opponents are already looking ahead to 2028.

Garibay, principal officer of the Better Roads Safe Streets campaign that collected roughly 32,000 signatures for the measure, said her coalition “isn’t going anywhere” and will remain involved in future transportation tax initiatives.

Meanwhile, former Fresno County Supervisor Henry Perea, who opposed Measure S, said he and others are already “running the numbers” on a potential transportation tax for the smaller cities that would exclude Fresno and Clovis.

To make a future initiative tax more palatable to voters, Perea believes even more money must be allocated to both local roads and regional projects that don’t involve more freeways. Unlike some in his coalition, he opposes cutting funding for public transit but questioned the massive increase proposed by Measure S.

The other elephant in the room is the future involvement of the Central Valley Community Foundation, which contributed more than $1.1 million to the unsuccessful campaign.

“Some [Measure S opponents] are saying it’s time to declare victory. I don’t see victory here. For me, it’s time to go to work,” Perea said. “The two sides need to come together and figure out what we both need. We’ve already done two scenarios where one side kills a measure. OK, but where did that get us?”