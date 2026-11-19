This story was originally published by EdSource.

California schools this year are required by law to have a policy limiting or prohibiting students’ smartphone use. But how that plays out across the state’s public schools varies widely.

Some schools have strict cellphone bans with escalating consequences for students who break the rules. Others, weary of the constant struggle between teachers and students, are loosening their rules and relying more on students to self-monitor. Overall, schools and students are reporting some successes: more focus, less conflict.

These are some of the stories from the frontlines of the cellphone wars and the struggle for students’ attention.

Sure, keep your phone. But at this North Bay school, it won’t connect to TikTok.

No posting on TikTok or checking Instagram.

No taking a quick photo of something funny. No playing online games.

West Sonoma County Union High School District took a different approach to cellphone policies than most other districts in the state.

Students can keep their phones with them during the school day, but the devices are blocked from accessing social media, using their cameras or opening most apps while they are on campus. The restrictions work regardless of whether students try to access the apps via wifi or cellular data.

The approach came in response to parents pushing for students to be able to keep their phones in case of emergency, said Chuck Wade, principal of Analy High School in Sebastopol. In 2017, a wildfire in Sonoma County known as the Tubbs fire forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate and destroyed thousands of homes.

“One of the things our parent community kept saying to us is they really wanted students to have their phones in the event of some sort of catastrophic emergency,” Wade said. “To be quite honest, I’m not a fan of that idea. I think there are reasons they shouldn’t have them. But we had to listen to that very consistent message.”

The district uses “geo-fencing” technology through an app called The Commons to restrict access to social media and most other apps while on school campuses. Students can still make phone calls and send text messages, as well as use apps that are necessary for medical needs. If a staff member sees a student using a phone, the student must put it in a magnetic pouch for the rest of the day.

Instead of looking at their phones, teenagers are playing hackysack, chess, UNO and volleyball, interacting in “a beautifully wholesome way,” Wade said.

“They’re playing with each other, being goofy with each other, talking with each other,” Wade said. “They seem like younger kids.”

The district first began discussing cellphone restrictions in 2024, after Wade and others said they had noticed sharp increases in student depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, along with distraction and disengagement in class.

The district first tried a policy familiar to many other schools in California: banning phone use during instructional time in class. But that approach made teachers into a constant phone police, requiring them to tell kids to put away their phones “every 5 minutes,” said Nicole Wilkinson, teacher on special assignment at Analy High.

“Before, the teacher was the one in the way of the dopamine hit, and it was constant all day,” Wilkinson said. “Now a teacher hands a pouch to a student with a phone out once every couple weeks.”

It’s too soon to have data showing whether the new policy has improved student mental health, Wade said, but teachers and administrators believe it has made a difference.

In the past, there had been a lot of cyberbullying, with students taking photos of other students and posting them online. Many students also told school administrators they were fearful and anxious about being filmed or photographed by other students. Since cameras were disabled on campus, Wade said, students have said that anxiety has diminished.

“Several students have said, ‘Please don’t tell my friends I said this, but I’m actually a fan of the new cellphone policy,’” Wade said.

— Zaidee Stavely

For one middle school, a cellphone crackdown helped raise test scores

Last year, John Barrett Middle School in Carmichael, a Sacramento suburb, enacted a stricter cellphone policy prohibiting cellphones between the first bell at the beginning of school and the one that signaled its end. This year, the policy was strengthened to prohibit students from using phones anywhere on the campus.

“From the time you walk in that gate, it better have been put in your backpack off, outside of the gate,” said Vice Principal Sabrina Young, who drafted the policy. “And for the most part, with our 885 kids, I want to say maybe three don’t do it (each day) because they forget.”

Students who don’t turn off their phones and put them away have escalating penalties that include everything from a warning, to detention and phone confiscation, to a meeting with their parents and administrators.

So far this year, only one phone has been confiscated, Young said.

Eighth grader Cole Armas, like most students at the school, wasn’t happy about the new policy when it began, but acknowledges that he and other students spent much of their time on social media and often didn’t do their school work.

Armas credits the cellphone crackdown for his academic improvement. This semester, after years of struggles, his report card is filled with As and Bs. He says the policy is a good one that should continue. He thinks many of his classmates would privately agree.

“I still kind of miss it a little bit,” Armas said. “But I’m more involved with stuff now than I was in sixth grade. Now I like to hang out with people at lunch. Lunch was the biggest (change). Everyone was on their phones. No one was really playing sports and stuff. But, now, everyone’s playing sports. Everyone’s talking to someone. Everyone’s doing something.”

Seventh-grade math teacher Christina Ottar-Angus says she hasn’t had to tell any of her students to put away their phones this school year. She says students are now interacting more with one another.

Alexander-Carter said parents have been supportive of the school policy, which is stricter than San Juan Unified requires, but Young and Alexander-Carter said the extra strictness was necessary to improve grades, student socialization and reduce disruptions in class and on the campus.

Fights and other conflicts on campus are down since cellphones were banned. Two years ago the school had more than a dozen fights, but last year there were four or five fights, according to school administrators.

Math scores on the state Smarter Balanced tests increased by 30 percentage points, while reading scores improved slightly. Alexander-Carter said she believes the cellphone policy was one factor, but the school has not established that the ban caused the academic gains.

“Cellphones are a factor,” Alexander-Carter said. “Kids are not focused now on what’s on their social media. Not to say that they are 100% focused the whole time, but cellphones brought a lot of drama and chaos. And when you don’t have that, it opens up a door for kids to learn better.”

— Diana Lambert

Like ‘the mounties,’ Sacramento teachers unite to keep cellphones out of classrooms

Keeping more than 1,400 kids off their phones during lunch break is no easy feat, but Rosemont High School Principal Mitchell Jones says a strict cellphone policy is important to ensuring students learn with fewer distractions and teachers can teach without disruption.

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Two years ago, administrators at the Sacramento school strengthened their cellphone policy to ban cellphone use on campus throughout the school day. Students who are caught using a cellphone can have it confiscated, and their parents are required to come to campus to pick it up.

Jones said the strict policy has improved student academic performance and the culture and climate on campus, reducing the amount of social media bullying and the number of fights and other conflicts.

A group of senior girls having lunch on campus on a recent Monday had varying opinions about the ban.

Fallak Jarrah said she doesn’t like the ban because it keeps her from arranging a ride, scheduling appointments or communicating with her parents while she is in school.

Ximena Cisneros is unhappy that the policy keeps seniors from blogging, filming or memorializing their final year of high school.

Tanaya Sims said she understands the benefits of the ban, but worries about not having a phone if there is violence on campus.

Teachers are mostly on board, Principal Jones said. When a student violates the policy, teachers can message the office to summon a member of the school’s safety team to confiscate the phone, allowing them to avoid conflict and continue teaching. Teachers can opt to have the phone taken immediately, or wait until the passing period.

“We’re like the mounties,” Jones said. “We’ll always get our phone eventually. So, even if the teacher reports it one period, we’ll follow up the period after or the period after that if there’s some sort of issue.”

English teacher Blythe Antrim spends much of class time trying to undo some of the damage she says has been done by cellphones. She works on her students’ language and social skills, something she hasn’t had to do before in her 27 years of teaching.

“It’s a drastically different career now,” she said. “You have to fight the cellphones.”

Despite that, Antrim will still allow a student to step out to take an important call from a parent if they ask. She also has been swayed to return a confiscated phone to a teenager who is worried they can’t call their parents to pick them up from school or who has a parent who can’t come to pick the phone up from the office because of work.

“We all know how hard it is to look at the crying face of a 15-year-old, and I understand that they are children and that they’re learning adult skills,” Antrim said.

Campus monitor Crisan Baker-Casillas also shows some leniency, giving students warnings before taking away their phones.

“I tell them, ‘You see me, put it away,’” Baker-Casillas said. “‘The last thing I want to do is get into an argument with you about your phone. And I don’t want to deal with your parents.’ You’re not trying to sneak up on them. No. You want them to put it away.”

If a warning doesn’t work, Baker-Casillas takes the phone. The school confiscates 70 to 100 cellphones each week through active enforcement, Jones said.

“We do pretty well, but miss a few,” Jones said.

— Diana Lambert

Weary of the daily cellphone queues, LAUSD school turns to trust and honor system

When the Los Angeles Unified School District first implemented its cellphone restrictions in February 2025, students at Fairfax High School had to queue up and hand over their devices for the day. At the end of the school day, they formed a line to retrieve their phones.

The school’s traditional raucous morning greeting with the school administrators and faculty – high fives, fist bumps and handshakes – turned into something else.

“It became more operational,” said Leonard Choi, the school’s principal. “Like, ‘Hey, make sure you pouch. Did you pouch it? Let me see it.’”

This year, the school decided to stop being all about cellphone enforcement. Administrators did away with Yondr Pouches, which have a magnetic lock, as well as the daily and afternoon ritual of lining up to drop off and retrieve phones.

Instead, the cellphone policy is based on the honor system at Fairfax High. Students keep their phones tucked into their backpacks or into smaller classroom lockers.

“Kids are given the free will to act like adults, and they’re getting held accountable to this as a rule,” said Derek Davis, a 10th grader who also serves on the school’s Associated Student Body, or ASB. “You know the consequence behind it. So, if you do pull out your phone, then yes, it will be confiscated.”

Last year, enforcement of the policy became a long running cat and mouse game between staff and students. As the months went by, students found ways to circumvent the policy.

Phones reemerged. Students gamed the system. Some would lock up a burner phone into the school’s Yondr Pouches, or a stick of deodorant, or a pair of AirPods.

Other frustrations mounted too. The wait to lock away devices led to more late arrivals to class — and more tardy notifications to parents. Student-athletes stressed over whether they could retrieve their devices in time to leave for a game.

Students, teachers and administrators say they have seen more progress since the changes.

“From a student perspective, it’s easy to be like, ‘Oh, you’re giving me this rule, but you don’t even follow it,’” Martinez said. “It’s like no. We see that the staff are actually trying their best to engage with students more.”

Still, the policy has not eliminated phone use entirely. Davis said he occasionally spots girls filming TikToks. Martinez, also on the ASB, noted that some students miss being able to take photos to document their time in high school.

“You do make a lot of memories in high school, and it’s kind of like ‘Oh I can’t snap a picture of it, or I can’t you know like record a video,’” she said. So now, an ASB member serves as a campus historian, taking photos with a camera and uploading them to Instagram.

Now, cellphone enforcement has become just another part of daily life — not a central focus. Choi, the principal, said he wants to add incentives and rewards for the vast majority who are following the rules.

Tenth grader Davis said he hopes to see his peers learn to be less reliant on cellphones in all aspects of life.

“If your phone dies and you’re not far away from home, but you’re not at home, how are you going to get back home without relying on your cellphone?” he said.

It’s an opportunity, he said, to figure it out yourself.

— Mallika Seshadri