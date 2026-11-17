This story was originally published by Fresnoland.

Gloria Hernandez knows hundreds of stories about people separated from their loved ones by immigration enforcement.

As a legal observer with Faith in the Valley’s watch network, she’s heard too many accounts of attorneys scamming immigrants and people abruptly released by ICE thousands of miles from home. Some are released without their medications, critical immigration documents or, in some cases, even their cellphones have been lost or returned dead.

Then there was the man from Tennessee who was detained by ICE for nearly 18 months, Hernandez said, and shelled out thousands of dollars to an attorney who failed to file the man’s casework properly. While detained, that man spent his time helping other people prepare habeas petitions.

Once he was released, volunteers greeted him with a backpack full of supplies, including a phone, snacks, toiletries, first aid kit and clothes. They also bought him a ticket back home.

Volunteer groups have been stepping in as the Trump administration’s anti-immigration crackdown has operated like a giant bottom-trawling net scooping up everything in its path, from grocery store clerks to truck drivers — far from the Trump campaign era promise to target only “the worst of the worst.”

And many of those cases get dropped or postponed for one reason or another, including a massive case backlog. Many immigrants are simply pushed out the door of whatever detention center they were dropped in, sometimes with nothing but the clothes on their backs, thousands of miles from home.

“Some have come out and they break down,” Hernandez said. “I'm just there to hug them and give them strength. People say we just want to get them home. And my thing is, I want to make them whole.”

Mutual aid goes beyond providing people with basic necessities, Hernandez said. Volunteers help people figure out how to get home, others drive those recently released to meet family members, or simply drive them home, wherever that might be.

Volunteers also provide information to people waiting in line for their monthly ICE check-ins, including resources on how to locate someone who has been detained, contact hotlines and file a habeas corpus petition.

One of the main mutual aid efforts in the Central Valley is through raising funds or donating supplies to the Colibri Fund. The effort, launched by Building Healthy Communities this spring, provides money and supplies for Faith in the Valley to distribute to immigrants.

More than 200 people have been detained by ICE in Fresno and Madera areas in the past month alone. In response, immigrant rights advocates are quietly strategizing and expanding mutual aid efforts carefully while taking precautions to avoid drawing attention of immigration enforcement and putting those efforts at risk.

Colibri Fund brings backpacks for those recently released from detention

Faith in the Valley volunteers learned that many people were being released with few personal belongings and little support, Nora Zaragoza-Yáñez, program manager, said.

Some have gone days without food or access to basic hygiene supplies. Others leave without their important identity or immigration documents.

The Colibri Fund connects released immigrants with everything from cash to travel bags, stuffed with clothes, water, snacks, toiletries and other basic necessities to give people a chance to get back on their feet.

Each item included in the backpacks are carefully selected and can change depending on the weather and where people are traveling — T-shirts or long-sleeves, hot and weather gear, like raincoats or caps.

Legal observers have seen people released from detention without their phones, or with their phones returned dead, making cellphone donations essential, Zaragoza-Yáñez said.

Backpack distribution began after a legal observer drove someone partway to Los Angeles to reunite with family and became emotional seeing the person carrying their belongings in an orange mesh bag, Hernandez said.

The observer began purchasing backpacks and asking community members to donate them. Hernandez later approached Sandra Celedon, CEO of Fresno Building Healthy Communities, about using her office as a donation drop-off location. Celedon also helped secure a storage unit, which is now full of donated supplies.

“We’re all doing our part and building,” Celedon said. “This is what a network looks like, right? It is about making sure that people are able to live free, happy, have the resources and to hopefully create real safety.”

In some cases, the fund also helps cover transportation costs, airport parking or overnight lodging for people who need to travel home after their release.

Hernandez recalled one truck driver who was detained and later released after filing a habeas petition. His truck had been left in the middle of the street, and he did not have his laptop, which contained information he needed to recover his vehicle. Two legal observers repeatedly contacted ICE before being told to go to McFarland to retrieve it.

“They drove all the way to McFarland with the person, got his laptop, I was able to get his travel document, and we were able to help him,” Hernandez said. “What if we hadn't been there?”

Initially developed during the first Trump administration, the project encouraged immigrant families to prepare backpacks containing important documents and other necessities in case of an emergency, including the possibility of a parent being detained and separated from their children.

Donations can be dropped off at Fresno Building Healthy Communities’ office Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“All of these things are really important so that people are able to stay in connection with each other, feel cared for and feel they're treated with dignity,” said Celedon.

Legal observers are collecting data on those released from detention

Some legal observers have begun collecting data on people released from detention since May as a way to understand what happens after their release, Hernandez said. Data collected includes the number of phones, backpacks, and gift cards distributed.

A total of 118 backpacks were given to immigrants who were released from detentions in October.

Volunteers are also tracking people’s occupations and nationalities to document the diversity of those coming through Fresno.

The data helps challenge assumptions about who is being detained, Hernandez said, including the misconception that all people detained are Mexican or farmworkers.

Volunteers have encountered contractors, truck drivers and people working in other industries, as well as individuals from countries including China, Portugal, Russia, Haiti and, most recently, Nepal.

Hernandez said volunteers have also learned more about the journeys people take through the detention system.

Kern County holds four detention centers — California City, Golden State Annex, Central Valley Annex and Mesa Verde.

Between Feb. 1, 2025 to Aug. 6, 2026, 12,977 people were held across the four centers, according to data from the Deportation Data Project.

Hernandez said some people experience as many as seven stops before reaching the Central Valley.

While some volunteers focus primarily on helping people get home, Hernandez said she wants to preserve the information to better understand the broader impact of immigration enforcement.

She encouraged community members who want to be involved in mutual aid to take the legal observer training offered by the Valley Watch Network, even if they do not plan to volunteer regularly to be aware of how to spot and report ICE sightings.

An ongoing list of mutual aid events and fundraisers

