Central Valley Roots: A Walk Through Downtown Fresno’s History

Ever wonder about the stories behind the places and buildings you pass every day? Join KVPR President and General Manager Joe Moore, host of Central Valley Roots, for a guided walk through Fresno's history. Joe will bring the series’ tales of the people and places that shaped our city to life along the way. Whether you’ve lived here for decades or just arrived, this will be a great way to get to know your city on a deeper level.

After the tour, keep the conversation going over a no-host lunch at a local downtown spot.

This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited to 30 guests. To RSVP email events@kvpr.org.