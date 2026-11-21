Education has come a long way in the last 130 years. But one campus in the south valley has stood the test of time through it all. The story of Bakersfield High School, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

This story begins with an election in November 1892, when Kern County voters decided it was time the county had a public high school. The following year, the Kern County High School opened with 32 students in a temporary building. Alfred Harrell, publisher of The Californian, was the superintendent.

The first permanent building opened in 1895, and stood until 1936. Other buildings were soon added including an administration building and dormitories, for students who lived far away from school.

Originally the school’s teams were known as the Wildcats. But during the 1922 season, newspapers began calling them the Drillers and the name stuck. The school’s name also changed over the years, first to Kern Union High School, and thenin 1945 to Bakersfield High School. The final name change came about after the district opened new campuses in East Bakersfield, and Shafter.

Over the years additions included Griffith Field in 1923, which honored early football coach “Goldie” Griffith, and the Harvey Auditorium in 1948, named for early lawyer and school board member Norman Harvey.

The earthquakes of 1952 damaged the old administration building, which was then torn down. More additions and renovations have remade the campus in the years since, but the Driller spirit remains strong as ever.