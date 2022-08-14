© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
24/7 Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Julia Bullock's <em>Walking in the Dark</em> is one of NPR Music's top 10 classical albums of 2022.
Photo illustration: Jackie Lay/NPR / Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The 10 Best Classical Albums of 2022
Tom Huizenga
Discover a broad spectrum of this year's most compelling classical music, from booby-trapped string quartets and chilled-out piano to full-throttle percussion, electric guitars and high-flying vocals.

NOW PLAYING:
closeup of person putting on headphones
Take KVPR Classical wherever you go.
You can listen to KVPR Classical in the player on this page, on the KVPR app, or by telling your smartspeaker to play "KVPR Classical." In Fresno and Clovis, you can also listen on 89.3 Channel HD2.
Learn more
yas_feb_5_2020.jpg
Featured Podcast: Young Artists Spotlight
Young Artists Spotlight features talented young student musicians and performers from the San Joaquin Valley. Listen to the 2022 season on demand.
Suzanne Bona hosts Sunday Baroque.
Sunday Baroque is on KVPR Classical.
You can now hear Sunday Baroque on KVPR Classical Sunday mornings from 9am to noon. Same time. Different channel.
Learn more