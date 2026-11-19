With growing wildfire threats in California, land management isn’t just for the forest service anymore. Private citizens and landowners are being asked to take matters into their own hands. And in Madera and Mariposa counties, workshops are training landowners to conduct their own prescribed burns. We speak with program coordinator Laura Wisdom of the Yosemite Gateway Prescribed Burn Cooperative about “Learn and Burn” workshops.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Tulare County hospital is raising alarm over a maternity care shortage; and Yosemite National Park makes closures ahead of winter weather. Today’s episode is hosted by Samantha Rangel and produced by Jonathan Linden, Soreath Hok and Kerry Klein.