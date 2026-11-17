History is all around us. And sometimes it can help explain the oddities we encounter every day. Today on KVPR's Central Valley Roots, the story of Fresno's unusual system of street numbering.

Lorenzo in Fresno wrote to us with a question: In Fresno, why is Blackstone Avenue is the east/west dividing line for some Fresno street addresses, while others use Thorne Avenue to divide east and west?

So we went looking. It turns out the answer goes all the way back to Fresno’s founding, and the way the city has grown over the years. Fresno’s original downtown street grid from 1872 was aligned with the Central Pacific Railroad. It was laid out at a 45-degree angle to the grid that follows the cardinal directions in the rest of the county. As the city grew, new sections were annexed from the county to the city, but they ditched the railroad-centric grid, and adopted the county’s north/south street grid.

But the City of Fresno and the County of Fresno established different street numbering rules and territories. The county numbering system used Blackstone & Elm Avenues to divide east and west, and Kings Canyon and Whitesbridge Road to divide north and south. The city used Thorne Avenue to divide east and west, and Tulare and Divisadero to divide north and south.

The two governments worked out a deal to accommodate future growth. The city would have jurisdiction for address numbers as far north as Shaw Avenue, and as far east as Fowler, with North Avenue marking the southern border and Marks Avenue marking the western border. The county's address scheme would apply elsewhere. Eventually the City of Fresno outgrew those boundaries, but the address scheme remained in those areas.

So why did Thorne Avenue wind up as the east/west dividing line? If you look back at the city’s original map from 1872, the far western edge of the original town is at the point where Thorne and California Avenues meet. So while Thorne today isn’t a major street it marked an early dividing line. On the east side of town, East Avenue marks the eastern edge of the old townsite, which also becomes First Street.