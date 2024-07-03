Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.

Jonathan has worked at several NPR affiliates, including serving as Morning Edition host at KCLU and reporting at KAZU and KVCR. While reporting at KAZU, Jonathan covered the flooding of the town of Pajaro and the first U.S. Women's Open held at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Both stories helped contribute to KAZU's two 2023 regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

When not working, Jonathan can often be found walking or running his Alaskan Malamute Balto or keeping up with the latest Dodgers game.