Democratic Congressman-elect Randy Villegas made history during the midterm elections as the first Latino to represent the Central Valley Washington D.C. Villegas flipped House District 22, long-held by Republican incumbent David Valadao. We catch up with Villegas to hear how he plans to tackle the key issues he campaigned about: healthcare access and immigration reform.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno settlement raises questions at city hall; and Delano postpones data center moratorium. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.