BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – On Monday, the late civil rights and labor activist Dolores Huerta became the first private citizen and first woman to lie in honor in Sacramento at the State Capitol, according to California State Library data reported by KQED .

The service and special viewing is one of many events this week celebrating her legacy. Later in the week, Huerta’s family is hosting her funeral services in Bakersfield with events on Thursday and Friday.

“We are deeply humbled that the state of California will honor our mother by having her lie in honor at the Capitol on Nov. 16, a rare privilege reserved for those who have shaped our state's history,” said Huerta’s family in a statement. “It is a tribute she would have accepted not for herself, but on behalf of the farmworkers, families and communities whose fight she made her own.”

Attendees on Monday gathered at Crockett Park in Sacramento at 10 a.m. and marched to the Capitol steps. The public was allowed to view her lying in honor from 12 to 6 p.m.

Lying in honor is a special service reserved for private citizens, civil rights leaders and public figures who did not hold a traditional government or military office – as opposed to lying in state, which is reserved for elected officials.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also asked that flags at the Capitol and state buildings be flown at half-staff .

1 of 5 — AP26320818619094.jpg People pay their respects to labor leader Dolores Huerta at the California State Capitol, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. Jose Luis Villegas / AP Photo 2 of 5 — 111626 Huerta Procession MG 08.jpg Hundreds of mourners march towards the state Capitol in Sacramento to commemorate the life of Dolores Huerta on Nov. 16, 2026. A ceremony was followed by a procession to the state Capitol, where Huerta will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters 3 of 5 — 111626 Huerta Procession MG 16.jpg Greg Iron stands guard near the hearse transporting Dolores Huerta at Crocker Park in Sacramento on Nov. 16, 2026. Mourners gathered to honor the life of the civil rights activist. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters 4 of 5 — 111626 Huerta Procession MG 09.jpg Mourners gather at Crocker Park in Sacramento to commemorate the life of Dolores Huerta on Nov. 16, 2026. The ceremony was followed by a procession to the state Capitol, where Huerta will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters 5 of 5 — AP26320818332199.jpg A procession honoring labor leader Dolores Huerta makes its way to the California State Capitol, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. Jose Luis Villegas / AP Photo

More memorial planned

In Bakersfield, events begin Thursday night with a public rosary and vigil from 6 to 10 p.m. at the IBEW Local 428 Hall at 3921 Sillect Ave. Organizers have also set up a viewing area with screens outside the hall.

On Friday morning an interfaith memorial service will take place at Dignity Health Convention Center in downtown. The ceremony will start outside with an Aztec blessing at 8 a.m. and the service will follow inside at 10 a.m.

Her celebration of life will also take place at the convention center from 2 to 6 p.m. The celebration will include a performance by Mexican-American rock group Los Lobos.

All events are open to the public on a first-come first-serve basis. The celebration of life will be live-streamed on the Dolores Huerta Foundation Youtube page.

Huerta’s death reverberates globally

Huerta died at her home in Bakersfield late last month at the age of 96.

In the 1960’s and 70’s Huerta helped lead the United Farm Workers, including their historic 5-year grape strike in Delano. She advocated for labor rights and was part of the feminist movement up until her death.

Condolences and remembrances poured out from public figures around the world. That included entertainers like actors Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and America Ferrera, as well as musicians like Mexican regional group Los Tigres del Norte and American rock band Ozomatli.

Other condolences came from elected leaders Newsom, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Former Vice President Kamala Harris and even former President Barack Obama, who described Huerta as “a hero of mine.”

The news of Huerta’s death also shocked the Bakersfield community where Huerta called home for the last part of her life.

Flowers were left by a colorful mural of Huerta outside Martin’s Meats & Catering, a mom-and-pop shop near the city’s downtown.

Audrey Chavez, the store owner, said a trickle of elected officials, political candidates and community members came by within hours of Huerta’s death to remember her.

“Dolores was a ‘Dorothy Day.’ Dolores was a ‘Mother Teresa.’ Dolores is a ‘Gandhi.’ She is someone who sacrificed much of her life to give to her community and to create change, to be in the streets among everyone,” Chavez told KVPR in an Oct. 28 interview .

That night a candlelight vigil was held in Downtown Bakersfield outside the construction site for the new Dolores Huerta Foundation headquarters. Mourners who gathered were encouraged to vote in the midterms continuing Huerta’s work.

Local leaders also attended that vigil and spoke about the impact Huerta had on their careers – including Congressman-elect Randy Villegas, at that time a candidate.

“Dolores may not be with us physically, but she will always be present with us on every picket line, every protest, every movement and every ballot box for justice across the world,” Villegas told the gathered crowd.

