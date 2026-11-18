He was one of the most influential Fresnans of the 20th century. But you probably haven’t heard of him. He pioneered the local fig industry, and his farm on Blackstone Avenue was the site of Fresno history, not once, not twice, but three times. The story of Henry Markarian today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

Henry Markarian was born in Armenia in 1872. He came to Fresno with his family in the early 1880s. Working with his father Melkon, Markarian was the first to commercially harvest figs in the Fresno area starting around 1894.

In 1902, the 28 year-old Markarian planted a massive fig orchard on 160 acres at Blackstone and Shields Avenues. He called it Markarian’s Fig Gardens. Markarian then went into business with real estate investor J. C. Forkner’s Bullard Irrigated Lands tract. Newspaper ads touted Markarian as the biggest fig grower in the world.

But in 1918, at the peak of his power and influence Markarian died, a victim of the great influenza pandemic. After Markarian’s death, the partnership dissolved, with Forkner suing Markarian’s family. Ironically, Forkner would go on to develop the Old Fig Garden neighborhood with covenants that banned Armenians and other ethnic groups from purchasing land there.

Markarian's family continued to farm the land at Blackstone and Shields until it was acquired by the State of California to become the new campus of Fresno State. But when the state shifted plans for the new campus to a site on Shaw Avenue, the land was sold again to become Fresno’s first large outdoor shopping mall, which you know today as Manchester Center.