The Fresno Fairgrounds will host the Drive Forward Expo this week. The expo will showcase zero-emissions heavy-duty commercial vehicles. But what should diesel-powered businesses need to consider if they want to make the switch to electric? We speak with industry expert Valarie Thorsen ahead of the event.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Dolores Huerta is honored in the State Capitol; and Fresno police release video of Naindeep Singh’s arrest. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.