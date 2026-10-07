Oct. 7: Diocese Of Fresno Dealing With Pension Crisis On Top Of Bankruptcy

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno is dealing with a pension crisis affecting current and retired employees. The diocese, already facing bankruptcy, announced this summer its retirement account was underfunded and pointed blame at a financial services company. But the problem is not just affecting retirees in the Diocese of Fresno. KVPR Senior Correspondent Marek Warszawski talks about what he’s learned about the pension crisis.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood speaks out on Zack Scrivner case; and Gov. Newsom orders threat monitoring after Trump comments. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.