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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 7: Diocese Of Fresno Dealing With Pension Crisis On Top Of Bankruptcy

By Soreath Hok,
Marek WarszawskiJonathan Linden
Published October 7, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno is dealing with a pension crisis affecting current and retired employees. The diocese, already facing bankruptcy, announced this summer its retirement account was underfunded and pointed blame at a financial services company. But the problem is not just affecting retirees in the Diocese of Fresno. KVPR Senior Correspondent Marek Warszawski talks about what he’s learned about the pension crisis.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood speaks out on Zack Scrivner case; and Gov. Newsom orders threat monitoring after Trump comments. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Marek Warszawski
Marek Warszawski is a senior correspondent for KVPR.
See stories by Marek Warszawski
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden