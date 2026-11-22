STRATHMORE, Calif. – Nine people were injured, some critically, in a shooting at a private concert in Tulare County on Saturday.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the community of Strathmore.

The sheriff’s office reports at least 150 people were attending a private concert when the shooting suspects opened fire and injured several people.

One person was in critical condition, and two others required surgery following the shooting. All other victims were also recovering from injuries. Some people drove themselves to hospitals as paramedics tended to other victims at the scene.

The sheriff’s office described the concert, which took place at a home on the 20000 block of Road 256 in Strathmore, as a “gang concert” involving members of the “Norteño” gang. The event featured several rappers and performers, including some from out of state, the sheriff’s office said.

Fliers promoting the event circulated social media before Saturday. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said there was no threat to the public and the shooting appeared to be isolated. No information on suspects was released.

“Acts of violence like this will not be tolerated, and the suspects will be held responsible," Boudreaux said in a statement.

The mass shooting comes nearly four years after another mass shooting in Tulare County left an entire family, including a teen mom and her baby, dead in the community of Goshen outside Visalia.

That 2023 shooting was also tied to a feud between members of the Norteño and Sureño gangs – two rival groups whose names translate to “northern” and "southern.”

Authorities said previously the groups are also major prison gangs in California, with their dividing line falling along the border of Kern and Tulare counties.