Farmer, horse breeder and philanthropist John Harris dies

FRESNO, Calif. – Farmer and businessman John C. Harris, who operated the Harris Farms company in the San Joaquin Valley and became a nationally recognized figure in thoroughbred horse racing, has died at 81.

Officials with Harris Farms say he died “peacefully” on Wednesday.

His death came just days before his 82nd birthday and one month after he married his wife Cookie Harris.

Harris was behind one of the most prominent business operations in the Valley, which touches on farming, hospitality and horse breeding and dates back to the 1930s.

Companies included in the Harris empire are Harris Farms, Harris Feeding Company, the Harris Ranch Inn and Restaurants resort, Harris Farms Horse Division, and the Harris Ranch Beef Company.

“For nearly 50 years, and continuing with his father’s legacy, Harris Ranch Beef Company experienced tremendous growth, delivering superior quality grain-fed beef worldwide,” a message from Harris Farms read Thursday .

Harris Farms’s resort is a popular destination for travelers along Interstate 5 in western Fresno County, as well as a top fundraising hub for Republican officials.

Vice President JD Vance was the most recent prominent Republican to visit Harris Farms last year, preceded by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, Vice President Mike Pence and others. Harris reportedly even met privately with Trump during his first bid for the presidency back in 2016.

The horse division of the Harris businesses also reached national prominence when California Chrome, a racehorse born and raised at Harris Farms, won the 2014 Kentucky Derby and later the 2016 Dubai World Cup.

“[Harris’s] deep love for horses and the sport was matched by his leadership and advocacy within the industry, where he served as a mentor and ambassador for generations,” Harris Ranch officials said in their statement.

Last month Harris helped lead a push to bring horse racing back to the Big Fresno Fair in the fall.

The California Authority of Racing Fairs previously announced it would no longer manage live race meets in Fresno and other northern California fairs. So a coalition of horse owners and breeders led by Harris pushed to re-establish the sport, including by offering to cover the costs and losses associated with the race meets through their newly formed Bernal Park Racing, LLC.

But the California Horse Racing Board rejected the bid.

“We will never give up continuing this storied tradition of Fresno racing. Today’s decision is not the end – we will come back again next year,” Harris said at the time of the board’s decision.

Republican State Sen. Shannon Grove said she was heartbroken to learn of Harris’ death. “He was an icon, a true entrepreneur, and a legend,” Grove wrote on social media. “His legacy will live on.”

In 2024, the Fresno Chamber of Commerce awarded Harris the Leon S. Peters Award , which is given to individuals whose business success benefits the larger community. Harris regularly made financial contributions to departments at Fresno State.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer praised Harris for his generosity. “John’s legacy will continue to shape the Valley for generations to come,” Dyer said on a post to Facebook.

U.S. Rep. Jim Costa said in a statement that Harris was a friend of 40 years. “He always understood the importance of education and gave back generously,” he said.

Harris will be honored at a private burial ceremony, and a public event is being planned. Officials with Harris Farms encouraged those mourning Harris’s death to donate funds for the “Jack A. Harris Memorial Scholarship Fund,” which helps support agricultural education.