KVPR welcomes Soreath Hok as new local host of NPR's All Things Considered

KVPR is pleased to announce Soreath Hok as the new local host of the station’s popular afternoon news program All Things Considered.

Hok has been a part of the KVPR on-air team since 2024, when she began filling in as a local host for NPR shows like Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

In 2022, she won a National Edward R. Murrow award — one of the highest honors in broadcast journalism — for her investigative reporting into the gap between student attendance data and engagement during the pandemic.

“Soreath has been a fantastic journalist and now host at KVPR. Listeners may recognize her warm presence and confidence from her audio reporting, and it’s been wonderful to see that translate so naturally into her position as a host,” said KVPR’s Director of Radio Elizabeth Arakelian. “We’re excited to have Soreath on board in this new capacity, and I know listeners will continue to benefit from her sound news judgement and enjoy her on-air presence.”

“I loved being a reporter at KVPR. And now, I get the chance to grow into a new role as a host,” Hok said. “It’s an honor to fill the seat left by KVPR broadcasting legend, Marv Allen. He was one-of-a-kind and had a voice that was truly unique. I’m proud to uphold the legacy of trust and dedication that he left behind.”

Hok earned her bachelor’s in Mass Communications from Fresno State. That’s also where she got her start as an on-air music DJ at the school’s licensed station, KFSR. Hok later worked as a television producer at KMPH 26 and KSEE 24, before venturing to KCRA 3 in Sacramento. Hok returned to Fresno in 2020 and reported at KVPR for three years before leaving to pursue her Masters of Fine Arts degree in creative writing at Fresno State.

Every weekday, Hok will bring listeners the weather, local news updates and more, as the local voice of the flagship NPR program All Things Considered. Listen on KVPR from 3:30 PM - 6:00 PM, Monday - Friday.

About All Things Considered:

NPR’s All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. Every day, the show’s national broadcast is hosted by Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly, Ari Shapiro, Juana Summers and Scott Detrow. In the more than five decades since it launched, almost everything about the program has changed, from the hosts, producers, editors and reporters to the length of the program, the equipment used and even the audience. However, there is one thing that remains the same: each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound.

About KVPR:

KVPR 89.3 and 89.1 is Central California’s NPR station. KVPR provides listeners the best in public radio, with news and information from around the world and here locally in the Valley on programs like NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and KVPR’s own Central Valley Daily podcast. KVPR’s broadcast signal serves residents in Fresno, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Madera, Merced and Mariposa counties, and can be heard on 89.3 in Fresno and 89.1 in Bakersfield. The station also operates KVPR Classical, a 24/7 classical music channel broadcasting on 89.3 HD-2 in Fresno and 89.1 HD-2 in Bakersfield. Both stations can be heard online at KVPR.org, on the KVPR app, smart speakers, and other connected devices.

