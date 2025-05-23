KVPR and federal funding cuts

By now you’ve heard about the threats from the federal government to “defund” America's public broadcasting stations. From this month’s executive order to block funding for NPR and PBS, to a threatened “claw back” of already approved funding for local stations like KVPR, there are threats on multiple fronts. It’s truly a challenging moment for local public radio stations like KVPR. Uncertainty is in the air, and we’re doing all we can to be ready for any scenario. KVPR's General Manager Joe Moore was recently in Washington meeting with elected leaders from both parties to discuss the importance of KVPR's work in the Central Valley and to advocate for continued funding.

What’s new?

Earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”— without any language targeting public media funding. That’s good news. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where we’ll continue to monitor the process closely. Likewise, the direct impact of President Trump's May 1st executive order to defund NPR and PBS is still unclear. Legal experts have questioned the order's legality, as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is a private non-profit, not an executive branch agency. Likewise, President Trump's effort to fire three members of the CPB board is the subject to a lawsuit challenging his authority to do so.

The potential for a White House rescission request remains a possibility. That would set up a vote in Congress to revoke funding that’s already been authorized for local stations like KVPR. Likewise, President Trump’s FY26 budget proposal eliminates future federal funding for public broadcasting. The FCC has also launched a regulatory investigation of NPR and several local stations involving their compliance with sponsorship regulations, though KVPR is not among those stations.

What does it mean for KVPR?

For KVPR, losing federal funding would mean having to make up a shortfall of about 7% of our annual budget – or roughly $175,000. Without that funding, KVPR would face the prospect of significant cuts to programs, local news coverage and local music broadcasts. CPB has basically been our largest “sustaining member," helping to pay for the local broadcasts of the national shows you love and rely on, and extending our service to If that funding goes away, we’re going to need a lot of other sustaining members to make up the difference, and that includes you.

If you’re already donating, please consider renewing or increasing, or making an additional gift if you’re able. If you’re a listener but have never made a gift, now’s the time. You’ll be hearing us talk a lot in the coming weeks about how it’s time to stand up for public radio. You can stand up by contacting your members of Congress and letting them know what public radio means to our local communities. You can stand up by telling your friends to listen to KVPR, and to support. And you can stand up for public radio by donating now.

Beyond your financial support of KVPR in this pivotal moment, you can also stand up by speaking out. Let your elected representatives in the House and the Senate know how you feel about federal funding for public broadcasting. Only 24 percent of Americans support defunding public media according to a recent survey from Pew Research. You can engage with your lawmakers and sign up to get updates at ProtectMyPublicMedia.org.

Whatever this moment brings, we’re committed to bringing you the service you’ve come to count on. We’ll get through this together, if we all stand up.

