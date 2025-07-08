How the 'Father of Fresno' helped split Fresno County in two, giving birth to Madera County

How did the “Father of Fresno” lead the effort to break the county in two? Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots the story of Thomas E. Hughes and the birth of Madera County.

Hughes was an agent for the Central Pacific Railroad, which established Fresno. He brought investors and residents here from San Francisco and led a real estate development called Fresno Colony. He also founded an early bank, built the Hughes Hotel and was a member of the first city council. So it’s no surprise that many considered him the “Father of Fresno.”

That title made the events of January 1893 even more shocking. Back then Madera County was a part of Fresno County. But many who lived north of the San Joaquin River felt they we being overlooked by Fresno leaders. State lawmakers introduced a bill to break the county in two. They held a hearing on the split at Kutner Hall in downtown Fresno. The pro-division faction brought a trainload of people down from Madera for the meeting. Just as it was about to start, someone pulled a fire alarm, causing the Fresno contingent to leave and investigate.

There was no fire, but when the pro-Fresno group returned, they found that Madera County backers had taken their seats. Among the leaders calling for the split was Thomas E. Hughes. Few knew that Hughes had purchased a large estate in the Madera area. State officials called a standing vote, and the Madera faction won. The legislature approved the bill in February and that spring, Madera became its own county. And as for that fire alarm – guess who was Fresno’s fire chief? That would be Edward Hughes, Thomas Hughes’ son.