Fresno County supervisors vote to increase oversight on discretionary spending. LGBTQ+ advocates say it’s an attack.

This story was originally published by Fresnoland.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors narrowly approved a controversial resolution to increase oversight on how departments spend money on community events — a move local LGTBQ+ members argue is a thinly-veiled attack against them.

Tuesday’s hearing is the first of a pair of resolutions born out of discussions at last month’s board meeting, where Supervisor Garry Bredefeld took issue with the county’s department of public health participating in the Fresno Pride Parade.

Public health staff handed out condoms, lubricant and educational resources at the event, using county funds. Bredefeld said that handing out items like that are “inappropriate” and risk framing the county as aligning itself on controversial issues using county taxpayer dollars.

“We have an obligation that our departments don’t go woke,” Bredefeld said. The supervisor has historically railed against LGBTQ+ issues dating back to his time as a Fresno city councilmember.

County departments have discretionary funds — like an allowance — that they are free to spend however they see fit. The funds are approved yearly during county budget hearings.

Tuesday’s resolution, however, is part of a pair of proposals that will increase red tape in how county departments can financially and symbolically support community-run events and causes. The decision will now force departments to get approval from the board anytime they want to spend their discretionary funds.

Next month, the board will hold a vote for a second proposal to codify which holidays are to be recognized by the county, a move that would effectively block departments and employees from participating in non-approved ceremonies and events in any official capacity as county workers.

The proposals are largely criticized by members of the LGBTQ+ community, who see the resolutions as a direct attack on them by stymying county support and visibility in their events.

“This is not a fiscal matter…this is about hate and bias toward gay people,” said Myra Coble, an organizer with the Fresno County Democratic Party, during public comment. All public commenters spoke against the resolution, with many framing it as “fascistic” and politically motivated, contrary to the proposal’s language that presents the policy as fiscally motivated.

The county also received many public comments submitted electronically ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, all against the proposal.

Bredefeld deflected the criticisms, calling the rhetoric “hysterical.”

Supervisor Luis Chavez and Brian Pacheco voted against the proposal. Chavez raised questions over whether the resolutions may open the county up to litigation over possible discrimination claims.

“I don’t want to be in this space where we’re singling out one group of folks,” Chavez said. “I want to be equitable. To me, that’s the role of the government.

“When we use the phrase ‘taxpayers,’ they’re all taxpayers,” Chavez later added. “Our LGBTQ+ folks are taxpayers, too.”

Supervisors Nathan Magsig and Buddy Mendes joined Bredefeld in voting to approve the resolution on Tuesday. Magsig said his issue was more with departments sponsoring events instead of appearing in them.

However, that doesn’t guarantee that next month’s hearing will play out the same way.

“I believe that our departments need to have the ability to be at all events, especially our department of public health,” Magsig said. “They know where they need to be to help individuals who may have HIV or other communicable diseases…so as far as I’m concerned, that’s going to continue.”

Board ‘reaffirms’ support for second amendment

The board unanimously approved a resolution to reaffirm the county’s support for the second amendment, a tenet of the United States Constitution that gives citizens the right to bear arms.

The resolution was introduced by supervisors Chavez and Magsig, who invited the Fresno County Gun Owners Association — the official local chapter of the California Rifle and Pistol Association — to speak in support of the resolution.

“It really is the only constitutional right that is continually trying to be eliminated or reduced,” said the association’s founder and chair Mike Carey. The group participates in many forms of gun advocacy, including training residents to responsibly own and use firearms, and legally challenging gun control legislation.

Legal scholars and historians argue that several constitutional rights like the First and Fourteenth amendment — or the rights to free speech and naturalized citizenship, respectively — are currently the most targeted at the moment.

Bredefeld spoke in support of the resolution and the association by criticizing state lawmakers for constantly trying to “harass, hassle and make it more difficult” for residents to possess guns, and advocated for local residents to take advantage of the second amendment.

“I encourage people to get training with firearms to protect [their] families. Sadly law enforcement can’t be everywhere at every second,” Bredefeld said.

The support for the resolution was not universal, at least inside the board’s chambers.

A public commenter called the resolution tone deaf, drawing applause from much of the audience. The commenter, who chose not to disclose their name, referenced aggressive raids by ICE and the United States Department of Homeland Security, largely carried out using unmarked vehicles and masked law enforcement officials.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni was the only other public commenter, and he spoke in support of the second amendment. Zanoni said citizens across the country are “blinded by fake news” as it relates to gun rights, which he believes has led to the politicization of a core tenet of the constitution.

Board cuts support to Central Valley Community Foundation

The board also chose to stop providing county support for the Central Valley Community Foundation’s work with the California Jobs First coalition — a state-run initiative intended to drive economic growth across the state.

The foundation and Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled the plan to increase local jobs earlier this year.

Bredefeld removed an item from the board’s agenda that would have authorized the county’s participation and reimbursement in a collaborative effort with hundreds of organizations to improve local job creation across Fresno, Madera, Tulare, and Kings Counties.

During the hearing, Bredefeld referenced the foundation’s advocacy in Measure C. He said he feels social justice advocates like the foundation “blackmailed” the Fresno Council of Governments in Measure C negotiations, and feels the county could be put in a similar position through the California Jobs First coalition.

“The Central Valley Community Foundation, as far as I’m concerned, is a left-wing organization, and they promote left-wing ideology,” Bredefeld said of the foundation.

Supervisor Brian Pacheco also voiced opposition, saying he didn’t want the county to have a seat at the table with the state over policies they may not totally agree with.