What does a congressional "claw back" of funding for public broadcasting mean for KVPR?

On Tuesday, the White House delivered a memo to Congress formally requesting the “claw back” of already approved funding for public media. Congress now has 45 congressional days to either approve or deny the request. It requires the approval of both the House and the Senate, but unlike normal Senate rules which require 60 votes, rescission only requires a simple majority in the Senate. We expect a vote in the House as soon as next week.

At stake is two years’ worth of funding for public broadcasting stations. If the rescission memo is approved, KVPR would face an immediate shortfall of $175,000 as of October 1, 2025, raising the prospect of cuts to local programs, news and music coverage. Around 7 percent of KVPR's overall budget comes in the form of a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private non-profit that is funded by the American people.

While last month's Executive Order targeted NPR and the editorial independence of stations, this week's action is a direct threat to the funding of local stations. And while the legality of the executive order is in doubt, rescission is a much more serious action.

What can you do?

First, you can contact your representatives and tell them to 1) oppose the President’s rescission request and 2) support continued funding for public media. Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to sign up for updates and to learn how to contact your representatives. This site makes it easy to send a message or call your representatives.

We expect that the vote in both the House and Senate will be especially close. Given these margins, our local representatives could play a critical role in determining the fate of public broadcasting funding. We encourage listeners to call their local representatives offices and tell them your thoughts on public media funding.

Congressional Representatives for the KVPR broadcast area:

U.S. House of Representatives:

CA-5: Tom McClintock - (202) 225-2511

CA-13: Adam Gray - (202) 225-1947

CA-20: Vince Fong - (202) 225-2915

CA-21: Jim Costa - (202) 225-3341

CA-22: David Valadao - (202) 225-4695

U.S. Senators:

Senator Alex Padilla - (202) 224-3553

Senator Adam Schiff - (202) 224-3841

Second, you can support the work of KVPR with your donation. We had already planned this week’s fund drive months ago, but the need is even more urgent now. With the uncertainty over the future of federal funding, support from listeners has never been more important.

Become a new monthly member of KVPR today or make an additional one-time gift. Your support will help the station preserve the programs and services that you and thousands of others in the Valley rely on.

What about the lawsuit filed by NPR against the Trump administration?

Last week NPR, alongside Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio, filed suit to challenge President Trump’s unlawful Executive Order targeting NPR and PBS. They do so to defend our First Amendment rights and the rights of public media stations across the country. At this time, KVPR is not directly involved in this legal action.

As a nonprofit public media organization, KVPR exists to serve the people of the Central Valley with independent, fact-based journalism, enriching classical music, critical civic information, and deep community engagement. Our mission — and our responsibility — is grounded in the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of the press and protects our ability to hold power to account without interference. This includes protection against interference in our independent decision-making in purchasing, acquiring, producing and broadcasting programming.

NPR and the co-plaintiffs have released statements that you can find here: NPR, Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio, and KSUT Public Radio.

We are proud to stand with our colleagues in defending the role of public media in a healthy, functioning democracy.

