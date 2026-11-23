Most south valley residents have heard about the devastating earthquakes of 1952 that destroyed many buildings in Bakersfield. But half a century earlier, there was an even more devastating disaster in the town. The story of the Great Fire of 1889, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

It was Sunday July 7th 1889. Early that morning smoke was spotted coming from the back of the Kelsey family home near 20th Street and Chester Avenue. The city had fire hydrants but the fire quickly spread and simply outpaced the system's ability to fight the flames. By the time it was over the main business district of Bakersfield was gone. Close to 200 buildings were destroyed. The fire made national news appearing on the pages of the New York Times. One person died in the blaze.

After the fire some thought Bakersfield would fade away, given that the Southern Pacific Railroad had bypassed the town in favor of their own new town a few miles to the east. But instead, Bakersfield came back, and grew rapidly. This time community leaders rebuilt not with timber frame buildings as before, but with fireproof bricks. Many of them were manufactured by James Curran's Bakersfield Sandstone Brick Company, was had been founded a few years before. Of course, many of those buildings built after the fire of unreinforced masonry buildings would be again devastated by a disaster of a different sort, the earthquakes of 1952.