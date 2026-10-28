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KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

The curious case of Fresno State's search for a new campus

By Joe Moore
Published October 28, 2026 at 3:20 AM PDT
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The original sign for the new campus of Fresno State College at Cedar and Shaw Avenues.
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The original sign for the new campus of Fresno State College at Cedar and Shaw Avenues.
Fresno State University archives
California Governor Earl Warren presiding over the groundbreaking for the new campus of Fresno State
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California Governor Earl Warren presiding over the groundbreaking for the new campus of Fresno State
Fresno State campus archives
McLane Hall was one of the first buildings on the new Fresno State campus at Shaw and Cedar Avenues.
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McLane Hall was one of the first buildings on the new Fresno State campus at Shaw and Cedar Avenues.
California State University

It was one of the biggest factors in driving Fresno’s northward growth. But how did Fresno State wind up moving from the Tower District to the corner of Shaw and Cedar Avenues? It’s a story full of twists and turns, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

Fresno State’s student body was growing following World War II, and the limitations of the old campus in the Tower District became clear. In 1947, a faculty committee began studying expansion. Some favored a site on the San Joaquin River. Other options included land near the Fresno Air Terminal, and a site near First and Shields Avenue. Ultimately, the state settled on a site at Blackstone and Shields Avenue: the old Markarian Fig Gardens.

The state purchased the 160 acre farm, and things began moving quickly. A group of faculty members bought land near the campus for a new subdivision, and a home was even constructed for the University’s new President Arnold Joyal, on Fresno Street.

But plans changed. In 1949, the state authorized the creation of an agriculture school at Fresno State. The University’s Foundation purchased land at Shaw and Cedar Avenues for the ag school but a debate quickly emerged. Should the two campuses be separate? Or should they share a site?

For a while, the University entertained the idea of adding land for the farm near the Blackstone location, but that was ultimately ruled out. By 1950, the state approved consolidating the main campus and the agriculture school at the roughly 800 acre Shaw Avenue site.

In October 1950, California Governor and future Chief Justice of the United States Earl Warren presided over a groundbreaking for the new campus. As for the site on Blackstone? The state sold the land to a developer, and the site became Manchester Center.

Tags
Central Valley Roots Fresno StateFresnolocal historyEarl WarrenAgriculture
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the development of its local newsroom, and two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for broadcast excellence.
See stories by Joe Moore