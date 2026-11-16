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Central Valley Daily

Nov. 16: Children’s Book ‘Every Peach is A Story’ Illustrates The Seasons Of A Farming Family

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 16, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
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David Mas Masumoto is a renowned Fresno-area farmer and author of several books – and he now has a children’s book to his credit. He co-authored Every Peach is a Story with his daughter Nikiko. The award-winning picture book brings the seasons of their peach farm to life and honors the traditions that bind together family and history. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden