Nov. 16: Children’s Book ‘Every Peach is A Story’ Illustrates The Seasons Of A Farming Family
David Mas Masumoto is a renowned Fresno-area farmer and author of several books – and he now has a children’s book to his credit. He co-authored Every Peach is a Story with his daughter Nikiko. The award-winning picture book brings the seasons of their peach farm to life and honors the traditions that bind together family and history. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.