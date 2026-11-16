Hanford's historic merry-go-round still spinning after almost 90 years

It's a Valley treasure that has earned a unique distinction: It's been a beloved landmark in TWO different local counties. It’s brought thrills, laughter and core memories to generations of Valley children for nearly 90 years. The story of downtown Hanford's Merry-Go-Round today on KVPR's Central Valley Roots.

Amie in Visalia asked us about the history of the Hanford Merry-Go-Round, which has been offering rides in that city’s Courthouse Square since 1981. That’s when developer Max Walden brought the vintage amusement ride to the park. It was an effort to bring people downtown as he redeveloped the historic Kings County Courthouse next door into shops and offices.

The merry-go-round was built in 1939 by the Allan Herschell Company from upstate New York. It features three rows, with 30 horses and two chariots. The bodies are made of wood while the heads are aluminum. Each is unique. The carousel was designed as a portable model, intended to be moved around to traveling carnivals.

But for decades it was a fixture of Visalia’s Mooney Grove Park. According to the Visalia Times-Delta, the merry-go-round came to the park along with a boat ride, Ferris wheel and other amusement attractions added to the park in the post-war era. It’s unclear when it left Tulare County.

The merry-go-round has seen numerous renovations over the years, but nearly 90 years after it was built, it still delights audiences young and old in the same way it did generations ago.