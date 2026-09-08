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CalMatters & KVPR present VotingMatters

CalMatters & KVPR present VotingMatters

Do you have questions about the election? Where do the governor candidates stand on the issues? What state and local ballot measures?
Please join us on Thursday October 29th, 2026 at the KVPR Broadcast Center in Clovis as we welcome the nonprofit statewide publication CalMatters as they breakdown, analyze, and answer your burning questions about this year’s primary election, in a conversation centered around the latest edition of their Voter Guide.

KVPR
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

KVPR
https://www.kvpr.org/
KVPR
2589 Alluvial Ave.
Clovis, California 93611
https://www.kvpr.org/