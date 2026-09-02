KVPR Open House
Come celebrate KVPR's 10th anniversary in the Broadcast Center!
You'll enjoy an evening that includes tours of the studio, the opportunity to meet KVPR journalists and hosts you listen to every day, no-host food trucks, plus get your hands on limited edition swag. Free and open to the public.
RSVP! Email the name(s) of everyone attending to events@kvpr.org.
You'll enjoy an evening that includes tours of the studio, the opportunity to meet KVPR journalists and hosts you listen to every day, no-host food trucks, plus get your hands on limited edition swag. Free and open to the public.
RSVP! Email the name(s) of everyone attending to events@kvpr.org.
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
KVPR Clovis Broadcast Center
2589 Alluvial Avenue, Clovis
5:00pm - 7:00pm
RSVP here with the name(s) of everyone in your party who plans to attend!