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89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
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KVPR Open House

Come celebrate KVPR's 10th anniversary in the Broadcast Center!

You'll enjoy an evening that includes tours of the studio, the opportunity to meet KVPR journalists and hosts you listen to every day, no-host food trucks, plus get your hands on limited edition swag. Free and open to the public.

RSVP! Email the name(s) of everyone attending to events@kvpr.org.
KVPR Open House Tuesday October 6, 2026 Free and Open to the Public

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

KVPR Clovis Broadcast Center

2589 Alluvial Avenue, Clovis

5:00pm - 7:00pm

RSVP here with the name(s) of everyone in your party who plans to attend!