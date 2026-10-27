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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 27: Is A Federal Policy Inadvertently Putting Wildland Firefighters At Risk?

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 27, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The deaths of two pilots fighting a wildfire in Yosemite National Park this past summer are part of an alarming trend. New reporting from The Atlantic’s Joshua Partlow examines why a new wildland firefighting policy from the federal government is raising safety questions.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno City Council candidate faces alleged DUI claims; and AOC stumps for House District 22 candidate Randy Villegas in Bakersfield. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden