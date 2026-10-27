Oct. 27: Is A Federal Policy Inadvertently Putting Wildland Firefighters At Risk?

The deaths of two pilots fighting a wildfire in Yosemite National Park this past summer are part of an alarming trend. New reporting from The Atlantic’s Joshua Partlow examines why a new wildland firefighting policy from the federal government is raising safety questions.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Fresno City Council candidate faces alleged DUI claims; and AOC stumps for House District 22 candidate Randy Villegas in Bakersfield. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

