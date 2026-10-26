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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 26: Would Voter ID Improve Election Integrity? California Voters Will Weigh In on Prop 39

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Proposition 39 in California would implement a voter ID requirement in California. Supporters say it bolsters trust in elections, but opponents say it’s a tool for voter suppression. We speak to Michael Farren, assistant director of the State and Local Governance Initiative at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He breaks down what the proposed changes are and the potential impact on a state, where a majority of ballots is cast by mail.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden