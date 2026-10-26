Oct. 26: Would Voter ID Improve Election Integrity? California Voters Will Weigh In on Prop 39
Proposition 39 in California would implement a voter ID requirement in California. Supporters say it bolsters trust in elections, but opponents say it’s a tool for voter suppression. We speak to Michael Farren, assistant director of the State and Local Governance Initiative at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He breaks down what the proposed changes are and the potential impact on a state, where a majority of ballots is cast by mail.