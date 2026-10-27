Fresno police clear Naindeep Singh of DUI, apologize after clean toxicology report

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FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno police on Tuesday cleared Naindeep Singh of any wrongdoing related to a traffic stop that caused him to undergo a toxicology exam.

Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto said on Tuesday evening Singh’s toxicology reports came back negative after Singh was stopped by a traffic officer late Saturday night in Fresno’s Tower District. The initial stop had to do with having an expired registration tag, but an officer determined Singh did not pass six of eight sobriety indicators.

Police said on Monday they suspected Singh of driving under the influence of a drug on Saturday night, but following tests released him to his wife. The incident came just over a week prior to the Nov. 3rd election where Singh is seeking election to the Fresno City Council in District 1.

Casto appeared in a 2 p.m. press conference on Tuesday to say the police department was doing its due diligence to conduct the toxicology exam. But hours later, at 6 p.m. called the citation a mistake after the report revealed no drugs in Singh’s system.

Singh had initially passed a breathalyzer test for alcohol during the traffic stop, Casto said during the first press conference.

“I spoke to Mr. Singh over the phone and apologized for how this arrest impacted him,” Casto said. “His record will not reflect this as an arrest, and we will ensure that his tow fees are refunded.”

She added that “Again, this case is a good reminder of how important the concept of innocent until proven guilty truly is. I'm very grateful we were able to expedite the blood results for Mr. Singh's blood results before the election, and clear his name in this matter.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer also apologized to Singh in a statement.

“I am extremely disappointed with the untimely and unfortunate arrest of Fresno City Council candidate Naindeep Singh,” Dyer said. “Although I am confident the arresting officer acted in good faith, believing he had probable cause to make the arrest, the resulting pain and embarrassment caused to Mr. Singh and his family are regrettable.”

Singh, executive director of the civil rights nonprofit Jakara Movement and also a Central Unified School District Trustee, had called his own press conference a day before to dispute the allegations by Fresno police that he drove under the influence.

In a hotly contested council race, Singh is running against former federal prosecutor Rob Fuentes in District 1 representing west and west-central Fresno.

In the hours following Singh’s arrest, Fuentes sent a mass text message raising doubts about Singh’s judgement despite no public statements yet being issued by either Singh or city officials. Fuentes stated in his message his opponent should withdraw from the race.

