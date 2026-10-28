Oct. 28: Why Is The Federal Government Challenging California Ahead of Election Day?

The federal government has increasingly challenged the legitimacy of California’s election process. That includes by recently naming three people in Fresno County who allegedly committed voter fraud. Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus talks about what his department is doing to ensure ballot security on Election Day.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno police chief comments on council candidate’s alleged DUI case; and Kern County officials prepare for El Nino.Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.