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2026 Election Coverage
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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 28: Why Is The Federal Government Challenging California Ahead of Election Day?

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 28, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The federal government has increasingly challenged the legitimacy of California’s election process. That includes by recently naming three people in Fresno County who allegedly committed voter fraud. Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters James Kus talks about what his department is doing to ensure ballot security on Election Day.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno police chief comments on council candidate’s alleged DUI case; and Kern County officials prepare for El Nino.Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden