A Fresno cooking class is keeping Hmong food and language traditions alive. We revisit a story from Central Valley Journalism Collaborative reporter Esther Quintanilla about a non-profit that is teaching Hmong culture to a new generation.

Plus the latest news headlines: Fresno judge dismisses case over airport re-pavement project; and the Red Cross warns of looming disaster over winter storms. Today's episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.