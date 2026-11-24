An academic program in Bakersfield is aiming to connect high school and college students to the largest industries in Kern County: agriculture and petroleum. KVPR’s Amaray Alvarez reports on what students are learning in the Ag and Energy Academy and the job opportunities that the program can provide.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Mass shooting in Tulare County leaves 9 injured; and mass layoffs hit Merced County plant. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Kerry Klein.