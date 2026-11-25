VISALIA, Calif. – These days, Cassidy Aiello spends much of her time rocking her 5-month-old baby boy on the living room couch in her Visalia home.

“His full name is Leroy Flynn,” she said. “He’s named after my great-granpda Leroy.”

With red hair and blue eyes, Leroy is a reminder of just how far Aiello has come. Her journey to motherhood wasn’t easy.

At 30 weeks pregnant, she started having contractions that wouldn’t stop. She ended up going into labor nearly three months before her due date.

“They immediately checked me and sent me up to labor and delivery, and within two and a half hours, here we were,” she said, looking down at Leroy asleep in her arms.

The early delivery came after an already difficult pregnancy. Before Leroy arrived, she had suffered four miscarriages and a dangerous complication known as a molar pregnancy, which together classified her as high risk.

She began seeking out a new obstetrician. She felt that the provider she had seen for years was overworked and didn’t have the time necessary to address her needs, and she was concerned about the health of her baby.

But finding another clinic proved nearly impossible.

Courtesy of Cassidy Aiello Leroy takes his dad's blue eyes and red hair, Cassidy Aiello says.

Data provided by Visalia-based Kaweah Health suggests that Tulare and Kings counties have 32% fewer maternity care providers than needed, leaving expecting mothers with very few options for care.

Aiello said she called clinics in Visalia in search of consistent care – and that all of them told her to look elsewhere.

“They told me that they straight up would not take a high-risk pregnancy,” she said. “So either I would have to lie to them about my losses just to get in as a patient – and then explain it to the doctor, [and] they could still tell me, ‘Oh, well, we're not going to accept you’ – or I just continue at the clinic I was at.”

Out-of-town clinics weren’t an option for her because of the commute and her busy work schedule. She ultimately decided to stay with her original clinic in Tulare. And although the clinic honored her request to change her obstetrician, the shortage meant she couldn’t ever consistently see the same provider. Instead, she saw a different physician at almost every appointment.

Aiello was overwhelmed. She said the experience was scary and she suffered PTSD from both the unanticipated 10-week-early delivery and the troubles of finding stable prenatal care in the first place.

“It makes me hesitant about another pregnancy, just because of… if I would have to go through the same hoops to find care,” she said.

Doctors are feeling the pressure, too

Dr. Carlos Rangel, an OB-GYN with Kaweah Health, sees patients at both the main hospital in Visalia and at a clinic in Exeter.

When he first started working in the area back in 2023, he said more providers were available. At that time, he said he saw about 20 patients a day.

“Now, it's on average 30, 35. Sometimes when my partner's out of town, it's up to 40 a day,” Rangel said.

Samantha Rangel / KVPR The Kaweah Health Exeter Clinic is open year-round on weekdays and provides several women's health services, such as prenatal care, contraception and other women's exams.

That growing workload also means that clinics sometimes have to turn patients away, including those early in their pregnancies.

For Rangel, one of the hardest parts of this shortage is losing the time he once had to build bonds with his patients.

“There are so many times where you just want to connect with somebody on a human-to-human level,” Rangel said. “Or if there's sometimes a complication or a tough loss, and you want to be there with the patient…but you have like six people waiting. It's tough.”

The long days and heavy workload are hard to leave at his doorstep sometimes, making it difficult for him to be present for his own wife and daughter.

“There are times where there is a certain thing that happened, or something that just kind of really weighs on your mind,” Rangel said. “It's so hard to kind of turn it off at home.”

Still, he said he couldn’t imagine leaving the area. He grew up in Tulare and has seen firsthand the many difficulties patients are facing when searching for care – [phrase here about how he doesn’t want to add to the problem]

Clinics looking to recruit more doctors

Kaweah Health is one of the few providers in the region offering maternity care. CEO Marc Mertz said the health system is working hard to bring more obstetricians to the area.

“We now have authorization from the board [of directors]…to provide the most aggressive, but responsible and legal, financial assistance we can provide,” Mertz said.

That package, which includes relocation assistance, student loan assistance, sign-on bonuses, and income guarantees, adds up to nearly $900,000 – per physician.

In the longer term, Mertz also hopes Kaweah could eventually establish a residency program for OB-GYNs.

“We have found consistently that if we can train physicians in the Valley, we can keep those doctors in the Valley,” he said.