BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – On a recent rainy Friday, 25 students from around the San Joaquin Valley were spending their afternoon at Southwest Bakersfield College hearing from local industry leaders.

“Is anybody here interested in joining one of our companies through an internship?” Jose Rocha, a human resources manager at Wonderful Orchards, asked.

Almost the entire class raised their hands.

Wonderful Orchards is one of the top agricultural employers in the county. Rocha told the students about the many fields that could land them internships with his company.

“Think about your plant science majors, think about research and development, think about your crop management,” Rocha said.

Rocha was one of many speakers at the Agriculture and Energy Academy – an extracurricular program hosted by Chevron and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The free academy aimed to introduce students to local industries and potential career opportunities.

After their recent graduation, all students received a certificate and some even earned scholarships and internships.

Agriculture and oil and gas production are some of the largest employers in Kern County. The agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry employs the most people in Kern County with 57,883 jobs in 2025 according to data from the Kern Economic Development Corporation.

Still, some students feel disconnected from these prospective jobs, even as the cost of living rises. Bridging this gap was one of the goals for Adam Alvidrez, a community schools coordinator for Richland School District in Shafter who helped create the program.

“This academy…allows them to come together to really open their eyes to not only what the industry can do in terms of economic prosperity, but how they can potentially support their families after college and after they find that really awesome job,” Alvidrez said.

Talks, tours and internships

The annual academy runs once a week for eight weeks. It's open to high school and college students, but the majority come from Bakersfield College through a partnership. Students from cities farther away like Fresno and Fullerton have also participated in the academy in the past.

“We hear from local oil producers, independent producers. We hear from independent farmers here in Kern County,” said Jennifer Van Alstein, Chief Operating Officer of Adaptive Networks. Van Alstein also facilitates the academy.

This is the academy’s 15th year. Van Alstein told KVPR the curriculum is always changing to cover new and emerging topics. For instance, Kern County is not only the state’s largest producer of oil – it’s also the state’s largest producer of renewable energy.

“We've heard from experts on carbon capture and different alternatives, carbon sequestration,” Van Alstein said.

The academy was the brainchild of Alvidrez, the Shafter school official. He said he modeled the academy after the one-day Kern Oil Festival, formerly known as the Kern Energy Festival.

After attending one of the festivals, he said he went home and drafted a plan that would eventually become the Agriculture and Energy Academy.

He wanted to make the academy more interactive than the festival. For instance, students not only learn about the oil and gas process, but they also tour facilities like the factory that produces Halo mandarins and the San Joaquin Refining Company.

His goal was to connect young people to careers in their backyard. And the academy has had success doing so.

Students keep returning

For instance, Bakersfield College student Edgardo Crosshabeyeh was never sure how to join his interests in a career.

“When I was younger, I used to try and develop water systems for my mom's garden,” Crosshabeyeh said.

In school, he joined the agriculture and leadership program known as FFA. He later decided he wanted to be an electrical engineer. Crosshabeyeh thought the two were totally unrelated – that was, until he enrolled in this academy.

“I didn't even think that my FFA experience would have had any relevance,” Crosshabeyeh said. “I just realized I probably could have talked to some of the companies that I've seen at a career fair.”

Carmen Benavidez just received associate's degrees in food science and logistics management from Bakersfield College. She says this was her third time enrolling in the academy – and it helped her land an internship every year.

“My first internship was at Bolt House Fresh Foods,” Benavidez said. “My second internship was at Sunview in McFarland. They do raisins, table grapes, and wine. And my third internship was at Sun World International in Wasco.”

She says the connections and hands-on experience have kept her coming back – and helped her save money by narrowing her degree choices. Benavidez is returning to school after taking a 13 year break.

She’s now working on a bachelor's degree in public health. She says her dream career is to work for the government as a food safety auditor, in order to hold companies accountable and keep food supplies safe.

“I couldn't be here today chasing my dreams, returning back to college without the academy,” Benavidez said.

