A California law will soon require public schools to teach financial literacy. One Fresno area high school is already implementing the class. KVPR’s Israel Cardona Hernandez shows how the course teaches students lessons about affordability, budgeting and how to plan for their financial future.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno poet laureate injured in crash; and Visalia selects a new police chief. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.